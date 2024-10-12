Empowerment From a Byrd’s Eye View

“Photography is art and it’s important.”

That’s what Ambershaun Byrd told me when I asked what she wanted people to know after reading about her and her photography studio, AByrdseyePhoto. It was the first time she said that out loud, but it felt like a perfect distillation of our conversation to that point. Clearly, Byrd loves the medium of photography and the power it can have to change and empower people – both the clients of her thriving business and herself.

Byrd began doing photography gigs on the side after a cut to her salary in her Assistant Director position at the University of Toledo. She’d been challenged by a friend to follow her dual dream of being a professional photographer and an entrepreneur. Byrd said her friend, who had also decided to take up work behind a camera, had told her a simple truth: “‘I took your dream. You should be doing this.’” Coupled with the loss of income, those words were just the push Ambershaun needed to start her own business – AByrdseyePhoto Photography Studio. After a couple of years working as both a photographer – taking on UT events and other gigs – and in her Assistant Director role, she realized that it was time to take her passion full time.

Authentic empowerment

“Be Empowered” is AByrdseyePhoto’s motto, and it shines through in Byrd’s work – in particular in her professional branding photography work, as well as the boudoir photo sessions she offers. Byrd holds a special fondness for those two areas of her studio because of the profound impact she sees in her clients. She marvels at the number of people who come back to her after a shoot and remark that they’ve never seen themselves in the way the photos make them experience. “It’s not just about the pictures. It’s about how people feel about themselves,” Byrd said when describing why branding and boudoir photography is so meaningful to her. When looking at Byrd’s work, that empowerment shows itself in the demeanor of her subjects – the beaming faces; the tender moments; the confident stances.

Comfort during her photoshoots is another priority for Byrd, as she knows they can feel foreign or intimidating for many. She offers free pre- and post-session consultations, asking questions during the former to make sure the upcoming session is as stressless and natural as possible. “I ask (my clients) about their discomforts. What makes them comfortable? What music do they like?” She even gives a little bit of “homework,” suggesting they bring in outfits they feel great in and props to help them better tell a story through the shoot.

Once the day arrives, Byrd tries to get her subject laughing, and “warmed up” in the early stages of the shoot. Her style is “hands off, you do you,” she says, adding that she’ll steer the session towards your goals and what best captures your personality. She never wants her subjects to feel like they don’t have a voice out of deference to her as “the expert.” She encourages questions, customization and a back and forth between her and her client. “It works best when we work as a team.” By the end, Byrd’s goal is not just to provide a full story or event album of photos to her clients, but also a new perspective on who they are and what they can accomplish.

A print studio in a digital world

Another strong theme of our conversation was Byrd’s firm belief in the importance of physical photographs. In a cultural moment when just about everyone has a serviceable, easily accessible camera in their pockets, Byrd sees the need for longevity, respect for the art of photography and the permanence of physical media. “It’s why I’m still a print-based photographer” – Byrd’s photos are always given to her clients in physical form – “and [it’s] why I’m really passionate about it” even though everyone has access to photography equipment. She pointed out stories where people lost a personal phone or it was damaged beyond repair and all their photos – and the memories they held – were lost. Multi-generational photo shoots are another favorite of Byrd’s for the same reason. Being able to share a room with and document the relationships between family members in different stages of life is a part of her work that she clearly treasures.

At the core of it all, Ambershaun Byrd’s AByrdseyePhoto Photography Studio is hoping to show why a great picture is still worth a thousand words, even if it sometimes feels like the exchange rate isn’t what it used to be. If you’ve ever considered booking a photo shoot or you’re simply looking for a consummate professional to document your next event, Ambershaun Byrd’s eye behind the camera might be just what you need to see yourself through a whole new lens.

See some of Ambershaun’s work – @abyrdseyephoto on Instagram. To request a session reach out to [email protected]