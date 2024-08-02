Elizabeth Scott Community Celebrates 75 Years

The Elizabeth Scott Community is celebrating 75 years of being a family-owned long-term care facility. Elizabeth Scott is just one of five family-owned facilities in the state of Ohio.

In 1949, Scott, a Licensed Practical Nurse, moved some of her long-term patients at the state hospital into her farmhouse to care for them in a more home-like environment. This was the beginning of the Elizabeth Scott Farm House.

In the past 75 years, Elizabeth Scott Community has continued to evolve. Now they offer various options for long-term care including independent living, assisted living, enhanced living, skilled nursing and skilled rehabilitation. All of these are provided on a single campus located at 2770 Albon Rd.

After Scott passed her daughter and son-in-law assumed ownership of the facility and managed the facility with the help of their extended family. They have since passed the facility on to their son Paul Bucher who has continued to help Elizabeth Scott Community thrive.

Elizabeth Scott Community is not hosting any major celebration for the 75th anniversary but wants the public to know about the longevity of the family-owned care facility.

“Being family-owned has always been a key aspect of the Elizabeth Scott Community’s culture,” Bucher said. “We believe in treating residents like they were part of our actual family.”

For more information visit elizabethscott.org.