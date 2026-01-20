EatWell Café Transforms Public Space Into Culinary Community Hub

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

A shared vision rooted in community

There is an African proverb that states, “If you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” This embodies EatWell Café’s mission, which seeks to pick up where its predecessor, SAME, left off by providing delicious meals to anyone and everyone.

The Mission: A place at the table for all

“Our mission is to create an inclusive, dignified environment where every guest can enjoy nourishing food through our participation-based model. EatWell Café provides a space where everyone has a place at the table, sharing fresh, locally-sourced meals and meaningful connections.”

A sustainable community-supported restaurant model

Board President, Mitch Magdich, adds: “We propose to operate a sustainable community café built on an innovative Community Supported Restaurant model that blends equity, sustainability and community engagement. At its core, EatWell Café operates on the belief that good food is a right, not a privilege. Guests may choose to volunteer in exchange for a meal, pay the suggested donation or contribute beyond the cost to ensure others can enjoy a meal, promoting dignity and access for everyone who walks through our doors.”

Expanding impact through innovative offerings

To support long-term financial viability and expand our impact, EatWell Cafe will also offer:

-Innovative Bowl-Based Menu: Fresh, customizable, healthy meals that streamline operations.

-Mission-aligned Catering Services that showcase our chef-curated, healthy menus for private and public events.

-“To Go” Orders for individuals and families, designed for convenience without compromising nutritional quality.

-Financial Innovation: Community Supported Restaurant (CSR) memberships.

“The catering, to-go orders and CSR membership models are rooted in community support, engaging paying customers who believe in our mission and want to be part of the solution. These revenue-generating streams not only provide high-quality meals to a wider audience but also help subsidize meals for community members in need, creating a sustainable cycle of giving and receiving,” Magdich concludes.

Volunteer to make a difference

The café’s model relies on community participation. Anyone interested can volunteer time in a number of ways, all of which are vital to providing healthy, locally-sourced meals to Toledoans of all backgrounds:

-as kitchen support, where full-time staff trains individuals (no experienced needed) to help prepare fresh, nutritious meals using local ingredients

-as front of house assistant, to welcome guests, take orders and help create the warm, inclusive atmosphere that makes EatWell special

-as an ambassador, or someone who helps spread awareness about the café’s mission to their network with the resources provided by Eatwell Café as a means to increase community presence

As the proverbial “They” says, it takes a village, and when it comes to fresh, healthy food options for all in an environment where too many go hungry, this has never been more relevant. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the café via email: [email protected]

Donate a meal or become a monthly supporter

Donate a meal or contribute monthly for a fresh start Patrons have a few options to help support Toledo’s community café. Upon ordering your favorite bowl—Mediterranean, Asian Fusion, Southwest style and more—you can donate any dollar amount to buy a meal for someone else. Every donation helps EatWell “serve nutritious meals to our community members with dignity.”

They also offer membership opportunities at two levels: For $28.00 a month, the Community Cultivator membership, members receive one complimentary meal, donor wall recognition, a subscription to EatWell’s monthly supporter newsletter, and a café sticker. For $100.00 a month, the Harvest Champion membership, members receive all materials listed above plus an extra meal, a t-shirt, and social media recognition.

Opening details and hours of operation

Located in the Downtown Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St., EatWell will begin operations on Thursday, January 15, 2026, utilizing the library’s fully equipped cafe space to serve healthy, reasonably priced bowl-based meals two days a week to begin, Thursdays 12pm-3pm, and Fridays, 11am-2pm.