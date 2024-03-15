Dr. Jose Francisco Salgado at Imagination Station’s Speaker Series

Join Imagination Station for empowering evenings during the “Out of This World” Speaker Series. One of the many speakers that will be at the series is Dr. Jose Francisco Salgado, an Emmy-nominated astronomer, experimental photographer and visual artist. Dr. Salgado is scheduled to appear on March 21 at 5:30 pm in the KeyBank Discovery Theater.

Salgado will be presenting a Science and Symphony presentation where he will combine planetary photography with classical music to showcase the wonder of the universe. These performances inspire curiosity and fascination as you discover new depths of the Milky Way Galaxy and see the cosmos from a new perspective.

Tickets are free while they last for both adults and children.

These events are to tie into a greater theme with the eclipse that is coming on April 8. Other events for this include and are not limited to Family Think Tank Workshops: Solar Eclipse Science on March 23; Tinkering Space Activity: Solar Viewers each day for the entirety of March; and the Family Explorer’s Club: Solar Science on March 16, 26 and 30.

Events in this series that has already passed are Out of This World Speaker Series with Jim Ottaviani with composers Jamie Leigh Sampson, Andrew Martin Smith and an Apollo 11 movie series.

For more information go to imaginationstationtoledo.org/solar-eclipse-2024/out-of-this-world-speaker-series you will also be able to reserve your seat and get your ticket for the speaker from here as well.