Dog-Friendly Patios: A Toledo Guide

Whether you get separation anxiety when away from your pooch or just like to bring them along on your daily escapades, dog friendly porches are the perfect way to get in some quality time with your favorite furry friend. Enjoy breathing in the fresh air, eating delectable food or just hanging out with man’s best friend in the comfort of any one of these first-rate restaurants that have dog-friendly patios.

Know of any we’re missing or info that needs updating? Let us know at [email protected].

Attic on Adams

1701 Adams St.

419-243-5350

facebook.com/AtticonAdams

Monday-Friday, 3pm-2am; Saturday-Sunday, 2pm-2am

This rustic pub offers craft beer, delicious food and beautiful historical surroundings.

The Bay Restaurant and Nightclub

419-464-0299

18 Main St.

thebaytoledo.com

Friday-Saturday, 10 pm-2pm

Come dine on Japanese hibachi dishes and sushi with an amazing waterfront view.

Chevy’s Place

702 Monroe St.

419-243-6000

facebook.com/Chevy’sPlace

Monday-Thursday, 5pm-2am; Friday, 3pm-2am; Saturday-Sunday, 12pm-2am

Have a cocktail while relishing in the comfort food and southern fare.

City Barbecue

7402 Central Ave.

419-517-7777

citybbq.com

Monday-Sunday, 11am-9pm

Try out their award-winning beef brisket at this barbecue house where “the smoke is at.”

Condado Tacos

5215 Monroe St.

419-720-6330

condadotacos.com

Sunday-Thursday, 11am-12pm; Friday-Saturday, 11am-12am

Let your taste buds soar at this colorful, vibrant restaurant with build-your-own tacos.

Five Guys

3305 W. Central Ave.

419-464-0000

fiveguys.com

Monday-Sunday, 11am-10pm

Opened in 1968, grab some of your favorite classics at this all-American restaurant.

Georgjz419 – Fun Food & Spirits

1205 Adams St.

419-407-5433

georgjz419.com

Monday-Friday, 3pm-2:30am; Saturday-Sunday, 12pm-2:30am

Check out this LGBT+ establishment with live entertainment and a full bar service.

Grumpy’s

34 S Huron St.

419-241-6728

grumpy.net

Monday-Friday, 10am-1:30pm

Experience a delicious hamburger or sandwhich at one of their food trucks or restaurants in Ohio.

Hamburger Mary’s

329 N Huron St.

419-205-9303

hamburgermarys.com/toledo

Wednesday-Thursday, 12pm-9pm; Friday-Saturday, 12pm-2am; Sunday, 12pm-8pm

Kick back at this American bar and grill to their trademark quirky entertainment and fun.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

5908 W Sylvania Ave.

419-882-1118

handelsicecream.com

Monday-Sunday, 11am-10pm

Founded in Ohio in 1945, Handel’s is known for their mouth-watering ice cream and treats.

Home Slice Pizza 419-724-7437 28 S St. Clair St. homeslice419.com Sunday-Thursday, 11am-11pm; Friday-Saturday, 11am-2am Grab your favorite authentic New York style pizza or sandwich at any of their locations.

Mancy’s Italian Grill

419-882-9229

5453 Monroe St.

mancysitalian.com

Monday, 4pm-9pm; Tuesday-Thursday, 12pm-2:30pm, 4pm-9pm; Friday, 12pm-2:30pm, 4pm-10pm; Saturday, 4pm-10pm

Enjoy flatbreads, pasta, pizza and more at this Italian trattoria.

Maumee Bay Brewing Company

27 Broadway St.

419-243-1302

mbaybrew.com

Monday-Thursday, 11am-10pm; Friday, 11am-12am; Saturday, 10am-12am; Sunday, 10am-9pm

As Toledo’s first craft brewery, take in a beautiful setting with rich, flavorful food.

Mr. Freeze

2031 N McCord Road

419-866-7075

facebook.com/mymrfreeze

Monday-Sunday, 11am-9pm

Grab your favorite signature ice cream sundae or delicious cone here.

Plat8

4330 Central Ave.

419-214-0370

plat8toledo.com

Monday-Wednesday, 4pm-9pm; Thursday-Saturday, 4pm-10pm

Treat yourself to some farm-to-table dining and serene ambiance at Plat8.

Poco Loco

1809 Adams St.

419-214-1655

pocolocotoledo.com

Mon-Thurs, 11am-9pm; Friday, 11am-10pm; Saturday, 12pm-10pm; Sunday, 11am-3pm

Enjoy some authentic Mexican or Cuban food along with one of their classic frozen margaritas.

Rockets Cafe

2023 N Reynolds Road

419-724-5555

facebook.com/Rockets-cafe

Monday-Sunday, 8am-3pm

Come eat American and Mediterranean cuisine in a relaxing family-friendly setting.

Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar

139 S Huron St.

567-777-7685

soukkitchenbar.com

Tuesday-Saturday, 11am-10pm

Treat your tastebuds to some traditional Mediterranean cuisine at this retro, warehouse-style venue.

The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar

3115 W Bancroft St.

567-720-1818

stubbornbrother.com

Tuesday-Saturday, 11am-12am; Sunday-Monday, 11am-9pm

Grab by the slice or a whole pie at this local pizza bar.

Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 St. Clair St.

419-243-2473

yeoldedurtybird.com

Monday-Sunday, 11am-8pm

Grab a creative burger or other dish from their extensive menu in this historical building.