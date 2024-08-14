Dog-Friendly Patios: A Toledo Guide

Whether you get separation anxiety when away from your pooch or just like to bring them along on your daily escapades, dog friendly porches are the perfect way to get in some quality time with your favorite furry friend. Enjoy breathing in the fresh air, eating delectable food or just hanging out with man’s best friend in the comfort of any one of these first-rate restaurants that have dog-friendly patios.
Know of any we’re missing or info that needs updating? Let us know at [email protected].
Attic on Adams
1701 Adams St.
419-243-5350
Monday-Friday, 3pm-2am; Saturday-Sunday, 2pm-2am
This rustic pub offers craft beer, delicious food and beautiful historical surroundings.
The Bay Restaurant and Nightclub
419-464-0299
18 Main St.
Friday-Saturday, 10 pm-2pm
Come dine on Japanese hibachi dishes and sushi with an amazing waterfront view.
Chevy’s Place
702 Monroe St.
419-243-6000
Monday-Thursday, 5pm-2am; Friday, 3pm-2am; Saturday-Sunday, 12pm-2am
Have a cocktail while relishing in the comfort food and southern fare.
City Barbecue
7402 Central Ave.
419-517-7777
Monday-Sunday, 11am-9pm
Try out their award-winning beef brisket at this barbecue house where “the smoke is at.”
Condado Tacos
5215 Monroe St.
419-720-6330
Sunday-Thursday, 11am-12pm; Friday-Saturday, 11am-12am
Let your taste buds soar at this colorful, vibrant restaurant with build-your-own tacos.
Five Guys
3305 W. Central Ave.
419-464-0000
Monday-Sunday, 11am-10pm
Opened in 1968, grab some of your favorite classics at this all-American restaurant.
Georgjz419 – Fun Food & Spirits
1205 Adams St.
419-407-5433
Monday-Friday, 3pm-2:30am; Saturday-Sunday, 12pm-2:30am
Check out this LGBT+ establishment with live entertainment and a full bar service.
Grumpy’s
34 S Huron St.
419-241-6728
Monday-Friday, 10am-1:30pm
Experience a delicious hamburger or sandwhich at one of their food trucks or restaurants in Ohio.
Hamburger Mary’s
329 N Huron St.
419-205-9303
Wednesday-Thursday, 12pm-9pm; Friday-Saturday, 12pm-2am; Sunday, 12pm-8pm
Kick back at this American bar and grill to their trademark quirky entertainment and fun.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
5908 W Sylvania Ave.
419-882-1118
Monday-Sunday, 11am-10pm
Founded in Ohio in 1945, Handel’s is known for their mouth-watering ice cream and treats.
Home Slice Pizza 419-724-7437 28 S St. Clair St. homeslice419.com Sunday-Thursday, 11am-11pm; Friday-Saturday, 11am-2am Grab your favorite authentic New York style pizza or sandwich at any of their locations.
Mancy’s Italian Grill
419-882-9229
5453 Monroe St.
Monday, 4pm-9pm; Tuesday-Thursday, 12pm-2:30pm, 4pm-9pm; Friday, 12pm-2:30pm, 4pm-10pm; Saturday, 4pm-10pm
Enjoy flatbreads, pasta, pizza and more at this Italian trattoria.
Maumee Bay Brewing Company
27 Broadway St.
419-243-1302
Monday-Thursday, 11am-10pm; Friday, 11am-12am; Saturday, 10am-12am; Sunday, 10am-9pm
As Toledo’s first craft brewery, take in a beautiful setting with rich, flavorful food.
Mr. Freeze
2031 N McCord Road
419-866-7075
Monday-Sunday, 11am-9pm
Grab your favorite signature ice cream sundae or delicious cone here.
Plat8
4330 Central Ave.
419-214-0370
Monday-Wednesday, 4pm-9pm; Thursday-Saturday, 4pm-10pm
Treat yourself to some farm-to-table dining and serene ambiance at Plat8.
Poco Loco
1809 Adams St.
419-214-1655
Mon-Thurs, 11am-9pm; Friday, 11am-10pm; Saturday, 12pm-10pm; Sunday, 11am-3pm
Enjoy some authentic Mexican or Cuban food along with one of their classic frozen margaritas.
Rockets Cafe
2023 N Reynolds Road
419-724-5555
Monday-Sunday, 8am-3pm
Come eat American and Mediterranean cuisine in a relaxing family-friendly setting.
Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar
139 S Huron St.
567-777-7685
Tuesday-Saturday, 11am-10pm
Treat your tastebuds to some traditional Mediterranean cuisine at this retro, warehouse-style venue.
The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar
3115 W Bancroft St.
567-720-1818
Tuesday-Saturday, 11am-12am; Sunday-Monday, 11am-9pm
Grab by the slice or a whole pie at this local pizza bar.
Ye Olde Durty Bird
2 St. Clair St.
419-243-2473
Monday-Sunday, 11am-8pm
Grab a creative burger or other dish from their extensive menu in this historical building.