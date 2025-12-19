Documentary Screening and Q&A Brings Climate Storytelling to Maumee Indoor Theatre

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

A powerful new documentary with local roots is coming to the Maumee Indoor Theatre. Ranger of the North (2025), a 30-minute documentary short by Toledo-born filmmaker Bradley Bethel, will screen on December 26 from 11am-noon at the historic theater, located at 601 Conant St. in Maumee. The event includes a post-screening Q&A with Bethel, offering audiences a chance to dive deeper into the film’s themes and creative process.

Inspired by Bethel’s love of The Lord of the Rings, Ranger of the North follows Peter Christian, a retiring Alaskan park ranger reflecting on his 30-year career protecting some of the most remote wilderness in North America. Christian moved to Alaska in 1994, driven by a deep reverence for nature and a desire to serve as its steward. As retirement approaches, he looks back on decades spent in the wild—while confronting the accelerating impacts of climate change and industrialization on the landscapes he has spent his life defending.

Now screening at film festivals across the country, the documentary explores the evolving relationship between humans and the natural world, highlighting the rapid warming of the climate and what is at stake for future generations. Through sweeping visuals and thoughtful reflection, Ranger of the North asks timely questions about responsibility, hope and how individuals can remain connected to nature in an era of environmental uncertainty.

The Maumee screening offers a rare opportunity for local audiences to experience the film in an intimate setting and engage directly with its creator. Bethel will discuss the inspiration behind the project, the challenges of filming in Alaska and how storytelling can play a role in climate awareness.

Tickets $7 and includes a drink and popcorn, making the event both accessible and community-friendly. Seating is limited, and early arrival is encouraged.

For those interested in environmental issues, documentary filmmaking or supporting regional artists, Ranger of the North promises a thoughtful and engaging experience—one that blends cinematic storytelling with urgent real-world relevance.