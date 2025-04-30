Democracy Watch

There are many changes with the new Presidential administration. Mass layoffs and terminations, a changed world view, decreased or eliminated funding for decades old programs, round-ups of immigrants and more. Some citizens are pleased with these changes, while others are disappointed or angry. The current situation has given rise to a number of questions, seeking answers and clarification. So, how can a citizen in our representative democracy convey their views to the individuals that we elected?

Protest

Generally, local protests are planned and occur quickly so the best way to learn about them is online. Various member-only Facebook groups facilitate local protests and inform about national events. For more up-to-date information, check websites, Facebook pages, Instagram, Reddit, etc. Consider joining some of these local groups, working to make their voices heard: 50501, Toledo Troublemakers, Red, Wine and Blue, Michigan Women for Democracy, Toledo Persists, Mockingjay Movement, Moms for Social Justice, Working Families Party Ohio and League of Women Voters of Toledo Lucas County.

The American Civil Liberties Union provides guidance for safe and legal protesting.

Local protests happening now:

MayDay Protest: Defend the Constitution

Thursday, May 1 | 5–7 pm.

1 Government CTR

Stand against authoritarianism and unite for immigrant rights, trans rights, and local divestment from Israel. Organized with Toledo Against Oppression, UTSJP, and The Mockingjay Movement.

More info: actionnetwork.org/events/may-day-of-action

Contact

You can call and/or write your representatives. Both State and Federal Elected Representatives ( Senators and Representatives) can be contacted for information and clarification, as well as to make your opinions, as a voter, heard.

Town halls happening now:

Toledo City Councilman John Hobbs Town Halls

Councilman Hobbs (District 1) invites residents to town hall meetings to discuss community issues, share updates, and strengthen neighborhood connections.

Thursday, May 8 | 6 pm | 4833 Dorr St.

Thursday, May 15 | 6 pm | 3265 Glanzman Rd.

Wednesday, May 28 | 6 pm | 3360 Nebraska Ave.

Funding

You can make donations to organizations and individuals who have platforms and beliefs consistent with and supportive of your views. Consider who is taking action for what you want to happen.

Boycott

Boycotts may be effective to convey a message. A few planned national boycotts:

April 7-14 – Walmart – do not shop at Walmart

April 18 – Economic Blackout #2 -spend no money

April 21-28 – General Mills – do not buy their products

Call or write your reps. To find your federal and state representatives go to legislature.ohio.gov

Federal Representatives

U.S. Senate:

Senator Bernie Moreno

DC Office : SR-B33 Russell Building, Washington DC 20510; 202-224-2415

Columbus Office: 200 N High St # 618, Columbus 43215; 614-469-2083

moreno.senate.gov

Senator Jon Husted

DC Office: ST-198 Russell Building, Washington DC 20510; 202-224-3353

husted.senate.gov

U.S. House of Representatives:

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (Ohio’s 9th Congressional District)

D.C. Office: 2314 Rayburn Building, Washington, DC 20515; (202) 225-4146

Toledo District Office: 1 Maritime Plaza #600, Toledo, OH 43604; (419) 259-7500

kaptur.house.gov

Congressman Bob Latta (Ohio’s 5th Congressional District)

D.C. Office: 2467 Rayburn Building, Washington, DC 20515; (202) 225-6405

Bowling Green District Office: 1045 N Main St, Suite 6, Bowling Green, OH 43402; (419) 354-8700

latta.house.gov

State Elected Representatives

(Not certain who your representative is? Visit legislature.ohio.gov/members/district-maps and enter your address to find your State Senator and Representative)

Ohio State Senate:

State Senator Paula Hicks-Hudson (11th Senate District)

Columbus Office: 1 Capitol Square, Ground Floor, Columbus, OH 43215; (614) 466-5204

ohiosenate.gov/paula-hicks-hudson

State Senator Theresa Gavarone (District 2)

Columbus Office: 1 Capitol Square, first floor #138, Columbus 44215; 614-466-8060 ohiosenate.gov/theresa-gavarone

Ohio House of Representatives:

Representative Elgin Rogers, Jr. (District 42)

Columbus Office: 77 S. High St, 11th Floor, Columbus, OH 43215; (614) 466-1418

ohiohouse.gov/elgin-rogers

Representative Michele Grim (District 43)

Columbus Office: 77 S. High St, 10th Floor, Columbus, OH 43215; (614) 466-8010

ohiohouse.gov/michele-grim

Representative Haraz N. Ghanbari (District 75)

Columbus Office: 77 S. High St, 11th Floor, Columbus, OH 43215; (614) 466-8104

ohiohouse.gov/haraz-ghanbari

Representative Josh Williams (District 44)

77 High St 11th floor, Columbus, OH 43215; 614-466-1418

ohiohouse.gov/josh-williams