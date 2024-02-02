Dance Church Classes in Toledo Weekly, On the Go

Dance Church is an organization that allows people to dance from all over the world. Whether you are at home or able to go to one of the classes in person, there is no difference – Dance Church seeks to help all who dance or want to start.

Dance Church has weekly classes in Toledo and many more cities like New York, Seattle, Portland and Los Angeles.

The organization was first founded by Kate Wallich, currently an executive artistic director, in 2010. The intention of the organization is to create a space where dancers of all shapes, sizes, identities and backgrounds can express themselves.

The organization has also evolved to expand how people can join their classes by creating Dance Church Go, the group’s mobile app. With the app, dancers can attend the classes from wherever they want.

The organization currently has 46 dance teachers to lead each of the classes with the teacher for the Toledo classes being Alyssa Brutlag. She has been a freelance dance choreographer, teacher and artist based in Toledo and received her Fine Arts degree from Western Michigan University.

For more information check out https://go.dancechurch.com/about.