Culinary Calendar November 2024

FRIDAY, Nov. 1

The Great TolHouse Chili Challenge

This exclusive contest invites our Members to show off their chili-crafting skills and compete for the ultimate bragging rights. The public is invited to join in the fun and enjoy unlimited tastings. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $20. 6:30-9:30pm. TolHouse, 1447 N. Summit St.

SATURDAY, Nov. 2

The BIG Cheese

A long-standing local tradition at Walt Churchill’s Market. Festivities kick off at 2pm, with the exciting cheese cutting happening at 3pm. Walt Churchill’s Market, 26625 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg. waltchurchillsmarket.com

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 6

Cooking for Your Health: Cancer Prevention & Care

Enjoy a fun afternoon of cooking and eating a minestrone soup while learning how a nutritional diet is the backbone of comprehensive cancer prevention and care. Register online. $75. 3-5pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org

The “Breakfast for Dinner” Dinner

Enjoy a 4-course menu. There will be mocktails, cocktails and beverages for purchase that evening. Register online. $60. 6-8:30pm. Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S Erie St. corkandknifeprovisions.com

Manhattan’s Wine Tasting

Enjoy select wines with small plate pairings. By reservation only. $60. 6:30-8pm. Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer, 1516 Adams St. 419-243-6675.

THURSDAY, Nov. 7

Libbey House Wine Tasting Event

Jim Sautter, Level One Sommelier, of Sautter’s Market will provide informal presentations of five (5) fine wines to enjoy with carefully paired appetizers. Ticketed. $40. 6-8pm. Libbey House, 2008 Scottwood Ave. libbeyhouse.org

A Taste of the Holidays

A private tasting event showcasing the season’s best foods & wines. Ticketed. $43.10. 7-9pm. Walt Churchill’s Market, 3320 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee. waltchurchillsmarket.com

FRIDAY, Nov. 8

BG Brewfest

Taste selections from area breweries while supporting Bowling Green Parks & Rec. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $30-$35. 6-9pm. Veterans Building, 520 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green. @bgparks.rec

SATURDAY, Nov. 9

Brunch Baes for Tays – The Taylor Swift Brunch Experience

Coffee, cocktails, cardigans and crazy good food. Ticketed. $50. 11am-1pm. Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S Erie St. corkandknifeprovisions.com

Greece Uncorked

Join Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral for a night of Greek culture, food and wine. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $50. 7-11pm. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 740 N. Superior St. holytrinitytoledo.com

THURSDAY, Nov. 14

Sip, Sip, Hooray!

This fundraising event will showcase live chef stations. Wine will be served to complement the food, as well as beer tastings. All proceeds benefit Mobile Meals of Toledo. $100. 6-10pm. Parkway Place, 2574 Detroit Ave., Maumee. mobilemeals.networkforgood.com

MONDAY, Nov. 18

Ode to Autumn

Wine Club Members can enjoy a menu that features Super Tuscan braised short ribs, snow crab capellini and apple cobbler à la mode. Paired with Padma Red and Padma White Wines of the Month, a collaboration alongside Taste the Nation’s Padma Lakshmi. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $79. 7-10pm. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, 4705 Talmadge Rd. chwinery.com

THURSDAY, Nov. 21

Registry Bistro Craft Cocktail Workshop

Join Registry Bistro for a hands-on learning experience. November’s theme is Hands Off Cocktails For A Crowd. $35. 6-7:30pm. Registry Bistro, 144 N. Superior St. 419-725-0444.

SATURDAY, Nov. 23

Afternoon Tea Party

Join the Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival for a delightful afternoon filled with delicious treats, tea, and good company. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $30. Noon-2pm. W. W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Rd., Perrysburg. nwoteenbookfest.com

SUNDAY, Nov. 24

Sourdough 101

Learn how to feed your starter and everything you need to know to bake your first loaf! You will also take home a starter, freshly ground flour, recipes and a loaf of bread. Register online. $35. 2-4pm. Just Toledo, 909 Jefferson Ave. justtoledo.net

SATURDAY, Nov. 30

Mrs. Phillip’s Regency Christmas Tea

This traditional English Afternoon Tea will feature holiday scones, finger sandwiches and fabulous desserts. Guests are asked to bring their favorite teacup and are encouraged to dress in period costume (not required). Ticketed. $30. Noon. Museum of Fulton County, 8848 OH-108, Wauseon. museumoffultoncounty.org