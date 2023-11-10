Crossword Puzzle November 2023

*See answers below puzzle!*
Across
1 Busch Stadium team: Abbr.
4 Nike’s logo
10 “I’m over here!”
14 Company man?
15 Words said while wagging a finger
16 “The Bear” channel
17 Distressed business?
19 “The Flash” star Miller
20 Comeback kid?
21 Hyundai SUV model
23 “Sylvester and the Magic Pebble” author William
24 Scores signaled by raising both arms over a ref’s head: Abbr.
26 Cursor mover
29 Greek letter
31 Free charts for some drivers
33 Close chum
36 Angry dog
39 Stumped person’s need
40 French actor Ebouaney
41 Alternate title for this puzzle
42 Former Ice Cube band mate
43 Bird on Australia’s coat of arms
44 Lines of business?
46 Columbus sch.
47 Terse comment to a tasteless topical joke
49 Green New Deal supporting pol
51 Piece of direction?
52 “Send us your resume, … and yours, and yours, and you too” (for short)
55 Security devices
59 Princess in a blue dress decorated with snowflakes
61 Mexican pastry that literally means “sweet bread”
63 Longish skirt
65 Snits
67 Junk
68 Big name in skin care
69 Wire letters
70 They’re easily taken for a ride
71 More sunburned, perhaps
72 Approximate fig.
Down
1 Painful reminders
2 You’d better believe it
3 Tony winner ___ Lenya
4 Energy source containing significant amounts of hydrogen sulfide
5 “My schedule’s wide open”
6 Beginning
7 Expressed awe
8 ___-Seal (weatherproofing agent)
9 Pueblo people
10 Latest thing
11 One of the “Stumblin’ In” singers
12 Camera lens type
13 QB Tagovailoa
18 “The hell with this job”
22 Jimenez of CNN
25 Burrito ingredient
27 They work for the other side
28 “College Gameday” channel
30 Casual clothing chain from Japan
32 Anthem or Cigna rival
33 “Hunger Games” tribute
34 Protective suit
35 Drunk as a skunk
37 Seek forgiveness
38 Avg., sizewise
44 Some porkers
45 Went at a certain price
48 Baby’s first foods
50 Tour de force
53 Made a choice
54 Relaxed
56 In crowd?
57 Pods of coffee
58 “You HAVE to stream that show!”
60 Way off in the distance (keep going)
62 Bugger all
63 They bust rhymes
64 Vehicle from a bank, for short
66 “___ told you once!”
ANSWERS: