Crossword Puzzle November 2023

*See answers below puzzle!*

Across

1 Busch Stadium team: Abbr.

4 Nike’s logo

10 “I’m over here!”

14 Company man?

15 Words said while wagging a finger

16 “The Bear” channel

17 Distressed business?

19 “The Flash” star Miller

20 Comeback kid?

21 Hyundai SUV model

23 “Sylvester and the Magic Pebble” author William

24 Scores signaled by raising both arms over a ref’s head: Abbr.

26 Cursor mover

29 Greek letter

31 Free charts for some drivers

33 Close chum

36 Angry dog

39 Stumped person’s need

40 French actor Ebouaney

41 Alternate title for this puzzle

42 Former Ice Cube band mate

43 Bird on Australia’s coat of arms

44 Lines of business?

46 Columbus sch.

47 Terse comment to a tasteless topical joke

49 Green New Deal supporting pol

51 Piece of direction?

52 “Send us your resume, … and yours, and yours, and you too” (for short)

55 Security devices

59 Princess in a blue dress decorated with snowflakes

61 Mexican pastry that literally means “sweet bread”

63 Longish skirt

65 Snits

67 Junk

68 Big name in skin care

69 Wire letters

70 They’re easily taken for a ride

71 More sunburned, perhaps

72 Approximate fig.

Down

1 Painful reminders

2 You’d better believe it

3 Tony winner ___ Lenya

4 Energy source containing significant amounts of hydrogen sulfide

5 “My schedule’s wide open”

6 Beginning

7 Expressed awe

8 ___-Seal (weatherproofing agent)

9 Pueblo people

10 Latest thing

11 One of the “Stumblin’ In” singers

12 Camera lens type

13 QB Tagovailoa

18 “The hell with this job”

22 Jimenez of CNN

25 Burrito ingredient

27 They work for the other side

28 “College Gameday” channel

30 Casual clothing chain from Japan

32 Anthem or Cigna rival

33 “Hunger Games” tribute

34 Protective suit

35 Drunk as a skunk

37 Seek forgiveness

38 Avg., sizewise

44 Some porkers

45 Went at a certain price

48 Baby’s first foods

50 Tour de force

53 Made a choice

54 Relaxed

56 In crowd?

57 Pods of coffee

58 “You HAVE to stream that show!”

60 Way off in the distance (keep going)

62 Bugger all

63 They bust rhymes

64 Vehicle from a bank, for short

66 “___ told you once!”

ANSWERS: