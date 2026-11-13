Creative Recycling: Grass Roots Recycling Network Offers Art, Reclaimed Products, Education

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We have been taught from a young age how important the phrase “reduce, reuse, recycle” is. To ensure we can have a healthier and cleaner future it’s important to stick with that phrase, and one local organization is hoping to help people do just that. The Grass Roots Recycling Network is a collective of groups and people looking to turn people’s trash into treasure, and hopes the community will help them in their mission.

Grass Roots was founded by David Nunn, a former environmental attorney with 35 years of experience. Though he’s reached retirement age he wants to continue to reduce, reuse, and recycle and help his community do the same thing. Grass Roots promotes art made with reclaimed products, has a supply of upcycled materials for artists to use and runs a shop that sells both donated items and community-made creations.

Reusing space

This adventure in recycling began when, according to Nunn, he “took on the challenge of tearing down two farm buildings in Paulding County and reclaiming the wood which had been locally milled in the late 1800s from the Great Black Swamp Forest. [He] then sought out donations of other recyclable materials that are not accepted by public recycling programs and are not wanted by thrift shops.

“The reclaimed wood and recyclable donations are repurposed by Grass Roots and other local woodworkers, artists, and craft persons into ‘remade’ home, yard, and art works for sale. This approach reduces landfilling, promotes sustainability, exposes the community to a fun and creative reuse program, and keeps all benefits local.”

The Grass Roots Reuse Marketplace is located on Route 25 (a.k.a Dixie Highway), comprising about 8000 square feet of space for classes, and is a perfect place for visitors from Bowling Green, Perrysburg, and all across Ohio. This proximity also allows Nunn to work with other local programs and businesses like Gentle Hippo, Bowling Green State University, and Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore “to develop avenues for receiving or providing materials with reuse potential.”

Reusing knowledge

Nunn has years of experience in recycling, and he and his associates are looking to share what they’ve learned by offering classes on recycling, woodworking, and other sustainability initiatives at Grass Roots. According to Nunn, they “will be setting up a booth and holding a kids’ class at the Sustainability Summit being held at the Franciscan Life Center on November 7th.”

On top of holding classes and refurbishing a load of furniture they’ve had donated, Grass Roots looks to have a busy upcoming season: “We intend to start soliciting higher priority donations that are needed for classes, etc. We are also contemplating future ‘recyclable materials swap meets’ where, for example, local artists can donate unneeded art materials and conversely select art materials donated by others that they do need at no cost.”

And if you haven’t finished your Christmas shopping yet, Grass Roots may have you covered: “We are currently building our inventory of uncommon and creatively remade gifts for the Holiday Season at extremely affordable prices. We encourage everyone to think of us when looking for unique, quality holiday décor and gifts.” If you want to help maintain sustainability locally while improving your community you should dig into Grass Roots.

More information on the Grass RootsRecycling network can be found at https://grassrootsrecyclingtoreuse.com/ Grass Roots Reuse Marketplace is located at 22544 North Dixie Highway in Perrysburg.