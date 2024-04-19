‘Creating Todd Crandell:’ A Year to Write, 57 Years to Live

~ Sponsored Content ~

Racing for Recovery™, the addiction prevention and recovery organization founded by Sylvania native Todd Crandell, Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC-S) and a Licensed Independent Chemical Dependency Counselor (LICDC-CS), is a pillar in the Toledo area.

As Racing for Recovery™ advocates the benefits of fitness with addiction recovery, Crandell and other members of the organization participate in grueling runs to help center their minds. Crandell has also written books to aid his work with the organization, his latest being Creating Todd Crandell.

Sharing his racing

Crandell, The Original Sober Triathlete SM, supports clients’ recovery both mentally and physically. Crandell has participated in more than 114 IRONMAN Triathlons to date, and even centered his fifth book, 100, around his completion of 100 IRONMAN events and the impact these have on the mind, body and spirit. Additionally, Crandell’s fourth documentary project, scheduled to premier in 2024, is a testament to his enduring physical, mental and emotional struggles while sustaining sobriety and committing to serving others.

Crandell strives to be an inspiration and servant to those struggling, as he did, but wants people to understand how far he had to come to get to where he is today. “It’s not the damn race; it’s what it takes to do the race, and why I’m doing the race,” Crandell quips.

Creating Todd Crandell

His latest work is his sixth book, which he titled Creating Todd Crandell which dives deep to a focus on the lessons he’s learned from his own journey, which he wants to impart to others.

One co-worker, after reading Creating Todd Crandell, told him that this book feels like Crandell has finally found his stride and confidence after over 23 years of hard work through Racing for Recovery™.

“The good was always within me and was buried because of a drug addiction,” Crandell said. “I’ve let it finally come out in a way that shows healing, self-esteem and confidence. Hopefully that message that I’m arrogant and conceited can be put to the side.”

The book illustrates the impact of trauma, discussing how long it takes to heal from drugs and alcohol, but mostly, showcasing that it can be done. Racing for Recovery™ is a resource that Crandell did not have available when going through his recovery. The idea was influenced by Nikki Six’s Becoming Nikki Six, as well as the people Crandell has surrounded himself with, who are going through similar circumstances. Creating Todd Crandell took a year to write. He hopes that people understand what he’s had to endure to see his dreams come to fruition, and take inspiration from his story.

Crandell’s gratitude is tenfold. He never thought he would be alive today, let alone able to write books and share his perspective with other people. The hard copy debuted April 15, which marked Crandell’s 31st year of sobriety.

“To be able to be alive, to do what I’m doing with Racing for Recovery™ and to have one book was pretty cool, but to now have six… each of these books have been because of questions people have asked about previous books, or I saw a need that I could write a book about,” Crandell explained.

Providing meaning through jobs

The mission of Racing for Recovery™ is to prevent all forms of substance abuse by promoting a lifestyle of fitness and plant based health for all those affected by addiction. Part of the mission also includes rehabilitating clients by providing job opportunities.

Not all of the staff at Racing for Recovery™ went through the program, but some like Chef Dean Orner have gone through rehabilitation. Racing for Recovery™ is a facility with a fully plant based kitchen where Chef Dean Orner serves proper nutrition for mind, body and soul along with the education on how that food benefits all individuals, especially those in recovery. Recipes are available in Todd’s fourth book, Do NO Harm: Discovering the Truth and the Power Behind a Compassionate Lifestyle.

Defeating your demons

Crandell hopes Creating Todd Crandell will reach a broader audience — not just those battling addiction. Everyone has dreams and work they must do to get to where they want to be, and Crandell sees his book helping people believe in themselves to get the job done. “A lot of people see what I’ve accomplished and see that you can accomplish these things, but now they’re going to see how it feels to embrace what you’ve accomplished,” Crandell said.

Creating Todd Crandell is available on the Racing for Recovery™ website, amazon.com and Barnes and Noble at The Shops at Fallen Timbers. Racing for Recovery™, 6202 Trust Drive. 419-824-8462. Racingforrecovery.org