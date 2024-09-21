Corn Maze (Taylor’s Version) at Wheeler Farms

“‘Tis the damn season” for corn mazes. Get lost in “Style” in this “Enchanted” maze at Wheeler Farms. Throw on your “cardigan” for some fall fun.

Wheeler Farm’s 2024 Corn Maze design features Taylor Swift holding a microphone, “Taylor Swift” written in cursive, and a hand heart along with her fifth studio album and birth year, 1989.

The maze went viral, circulating on major news stations including Fox News and USA Today.

For the last 15 years, Wheeler Farms has been unveiling new themes for their 16-acre corn maze at The Corn Maze at The Butterfly House.

The farm that is home to the Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm chose the design for this year’s maze this March and began cutting the corn using a GPS blueprint of the sketch in May.

“We’ve done the Toledo Mud Hens, the Toledo Walleyes, dinosaur themes and Star Wars themes. We’ve done the metamorphosis of a butterfly a few times, because we have a butterfly house here,” director of operations for Wheeler Farms, Christy Geha told USA Today.

“This year we thought of Taylor Swift,” Geha added. “She’s such a famous singer and songwriter, and I think she’s an awesome inspiration, especially for young girls.”

The Corn Maze at The Butterfly House is located at 11455 Obee Road in Whitehouse and runs from Sept. 21 to Oct. 27. The maze is open on Fridays, 5pm-10pm; Saturdays, 12pm-10pm and Sundays, 12-pm-6pm.

Tickets for the maze cost $12 for adults, $10 for chidren and adults aged 65 and older and children under 4 are free with adult admission. Coupons for tickets can also be found on the Wheeler Farms website.

Corn maze goers are encouraged to bring flashlights when visiting at night. Enjoy a cozy campfire and beautiful farm scenery before or after completing the maze.

For more information on The Corn Maze at The Butterfly House, visit wheelerfarms.com.