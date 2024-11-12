Tuesday, November 12, 2024
ConnecTOLEDO Annual Meeting Takes Place In November

By Leslie Anne Shore
Photo provided via ConnecTOLEDO.

ConnecTOLEDO’s 2024 Annual Meeting takes place Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 5-6pm.

ConnecTOLEDO partnered with Downtown Toledo Development Coropartion to host the event at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s McMaster Center

Paul Toth, President of ConnecTOLEDO will discuss the updates and progress they have made throughout the year revitalizing downtown Toledo.

The event is free to the public, but registration is required. Register for the 2024 Annual Meeting on EventBrite.

A private DTID Property Owners Meeting meeting will be held prior to the event, from 4:30-4:45 pm. Check-in and networking, with appetizers provided by local restaurants will be held from 4-5pm, with the meeting beginning at 5pm.

ConnecTOLEDO is a non-profit, funded by community leaders, focused on reviltaizing and improving downtown Toledo. 

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/connectoledos-2024-annual-meeting-tickets-1028437162237?aff=oddtdtcreator.

