Commemorate Juneteenth with a variety of activities throughout the region

Celebrated annually around the country since 1865, Juneteenth— commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans— only became a federal holiday two years ago. Here are just some of the ways that area communities are honoring the event:

Wednesday, June 14 in Toledo

Celebrate Juneteenth with Sax B

Celebrate Juneteenth with the sounds of National Recording Saxophone Artist Sax B at the West Toledo Branch library at 6:30pm. Free. 1320 Sylvania Ave., Toledo. 419-259-5290. toledolibrary.org

Thursday, June 15 in Toledo

Juneteenth Rocks!

Create inspirational messages and art on rocks to celebrate Juneteenth at the Washington Branch library at 3:30pm. Free. 5560 Harvest Lane, Toledo. 419-259-5330. toledolibrary.org

Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16 in Toledo

Juneteenth NY Toledo Celebration & Workforce Development 2023

In Juneteenth NY Toledo Celebration & Workforce Development 2023, Education, Training and Health Equity is part of an urban strategy focused on workforce and economic development focused on the industry; improving access to good jobs and improving their quality in ways that strengthen an industry’s workforce for residents. Kid Zone and Careers Workshops run Thursday, June 15 from 10am-4pm. Job Fair held Friday, June 16 from 10am-4pm. Free. Robinson Elementary, 1075 Horace St., Toledo. toledo.juneteenthnyworldwide.com

Friday, June 16 in Toledo

Juneteenth Community Unity Celebration

The Junction Coalition presents the Juneteenth Community Unity Celebration on Friday, June 16 from 3-6pm at Gunckel Park. The family-friendly celebration includes food trucks, business pop-ups, a rib-off competition, face painting, water balloon fight, bouncy house, art table and more. 751 Division St., Toledo. 419-408-0998. More info at the Junction Coalition’s website.

Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18 in Ypsilanti

The Fame Fashion Show

The 19th Annual Fame Fashion Show celebrates Juneteenth and the culture from 7-10:30pm. Check out designs from local and national designers, stylist boutiques and more. DJ John Phenomenon, DJ Super Sid Deluxx, Cuntry and comedian host Jvonne Pearson. Special surprise celebrity guest. $35-$5000. Over the Top Occasions Venue, 5359 Dorr St., Toledo. 419-699-6769. Tickets at Eventbrite.

Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18 in Ypsilanti

Ypsilanti’s Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Community events are planned throughout Ypsilanti. Everything from vendors, resources, a kids area, live music, food, and more. All events will be held in the parking lot behind Puffer Red’s, 107 Ferris St., Ypsilanti. Free. More info on Facebook.

Saturday, June 17 in Toledo

3rd Annual Juneteenth Parade and Ceremony

The Junction Coalition also presents the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Parade and Ceremony Saturday, June 17. Parade begins at 10am along Summit and Jackson St. Special performances at 12:30pm. Takes place in front of Government Center, 640 Jackson St. 419-408-0998. More info from the Junction Coalition.

Juneteenth Job Fair

As part of their Juneteenth celebration, the Toledo Lucas County Public Library and NAACP Toledo invite you to a job fair at Main Library from 10am-2pm. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with employers who are actively hiring. There will also be resume help, a Level Up Career Workshop (lunch included, registration required), and a professional apparel shop. Free. 325 N. Michigan St., Toledo. 419-259-5200. Get tickets at Eventbrite.

Juneteenth – Celebrating Freedom at The Doug

Second Annual Juneteenth Celebration at the Doug on Saturday, June 18 from 11am-6pm. Entertainment will include Ramona Collins, Blues Man Bobby G, the Cross Youth Choir, Newsome Gospel Singers, Antwan Oxner, Norris Finley, Toledo Symphony and more. Community groups will host information tables. There will be bounce houses, games, storytellers and arts activities. The Black Horsemen will also be on hand. Food trucks and other vendors will be present. At the Frederick Douglass Center, 1001 Indiana Ave., Toledo. 419-244-6722. More info on Facebook.

Toledo Lucas County Public Library w/ NAACP 2023 Juneteenth Celebration

Join the Toledo Lucas County Public Library and the NAACP Toledo for a Juneteenth Celebration and rooftop party at Main Library from 7-10pm. The ticketed celebration includes a live performance from the M.G.M. Band, light refreshments such as beer and wine, as well as tasty treats provided by Jera’s Heavenly Sweets and a Family Affair catering. $25. 325 N. Michigan St., Toledo. 419-259-5200. Tickets at Eventbrite.

Saturday, June 17 in Bowling Green

BRAVE’s 4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

B.R.A.V.E. and The City of Bowling Green’s 4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration celebrates black life and culture from 2-10pm. Free. On Wooster Green, Bowling Green. More info at BRAVE’s website.

Saturday, June 17 in Ann Arbor

29th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Join the Ann Arbor branch of the NAACP for the Unity Community March from Fuller Park to Wheeler Park at 10am. Enjoy the cakewalk, entertainment, food, family activities and more at Wheeler Park after the Community Unity Walk, from noon-6pm. 200 Depot St., Ann Arbor. More info at the NAACP site.

Saturday, June 17 in Detroit

FUTURE FEST An Afro-Futuristic Art & Music Festival

An Afro-Futuristic Art & Music Festival hosted by NETTEworks Artistry Entertainment and Underground Resistance 313 at Black Bottom Park in Detroit. From noon-midnight. Free. 905 E. Milwaukee Ave., Detroit. Info and tickets at Eventbrite.

Sunday, June 18 in Detroit

Juneteenth Freedom Fest at Eastern Market

Featuring food, family, and fun. Food vendors, artisans and other vendors, a kids zone with child care volunteers, and a wristband accessible Grown Zone, from noon-6pm. In partnership with the City of Detroit, Detroit Branch NAACP, Juneteenth Jubilee, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance, Detroit Public Schools Community District, Detroit Means Business, Black Leaders Detroit, and the Eastern Market Development Corporation. Free. 2934 Russell St., Detroit. 313-833-9300. Info and tickets at Eventbrite.

Sunday, June 18 in Toledo

Juneteenth Celebration at Toledo Museum of Art

Sunday, June 18 from 4-10pm, with live musical performances from local bands, cultural food vendors, and themed programming of freedom, justice, equality, and creativity through the power of art! Performers include Distant Cousinz, Jacob Bates featuring Abstract Sound and The Good The Bad & The Blues. This family-friendly event is free. 2445 Monroe Street, Toledo. 419-255-8000. toledomuseum.org

Monday, June 19 in Toledo

4th annual Toledo’s Juneteenth Celebration

Come out and enjoy live entertainment, food, local vendors, family activities along with culture and heritage in the celebration of Jubilee! Free. At Walbridge Park, 2761 Broadway St., Toledo. More info on Facebook.

The Celebration of Black Kings

2023 Juneteenth NY Toledo will host their signature event, “The Celebration of Black Kings” at the Toledo Club from 5-9pm. Inspired by the Kwanzaa Principles, this Awards Reception will honor 28 influential male leaders who have significantly impacted the Toledo community through their personal and professional endeavors. $50. Tickets available online. 235 14th St., downtown Toledo.