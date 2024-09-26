College Students Invited To Evening At The Zoo

College students are invited to a special night at the Toledo Zoo. U at the Zoo takes place Thursday, Oct. 3. Admission to the event includes free parking.

“Enjoy a wild night where students can unwind and roam the Toledo Zoo!” the Toledo Zoo wrote on the website.

Students will have the opportunity to experience animal encounters, keeper chats. Free food, giveaway, games, Zoo wide discounts and more during this college student-only event.

Students can enjoy a discounted price of $20 per admission, $9 off the regular admission or a single one year membership for just $25, which normally costs $125 for non-Lucas county residents.

Discounts for larger memberships are also available for students. Students can purchase the dual membership for $55, a $43 discount, one adult family membership for $65, a $60 discount and a family membership for $75, a $64 discount.

Doors open at 4 pm for U at the Zoo. The first 100 students will receive a free zoo t-shirt.

Registration is open for the event and can be done on the Zoo website.

For more information on U at the Zoo, visit toledozoo.org/events/college-night.