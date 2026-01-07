City Side: Toledo Sail and Power Squadron

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

For more than 90 years, the Toledo Sail and Power Squadron has upheld a simple but powerful mission: to promote safe boating through education, community and service. Whether you own a boat or simply love being around the water, this long-standing organization offers a welcoming place to learn, connect and grow.

A tradition of safety

Each spring and summer, the squadron provides free Vessel Safety Checks to help boaters ensure their equipment is compliant, functional and ready for the season. These inspections—performed by trained volunteers—are an essential part of the squadron’s dedica- tion to safe boating practices throughout Northwest Ohio.

This year during Safe Boating Week, May 16-22, squadron volunteers will be on-site at West Marine, 6176 Summit St., providing Vessel Safety Checks specifically for trailered boats.

Boating education for everyone

Education is at the heart of everything the Toledo Sail and Power Squadron does. While safe boating classes can be found online, TSPS offers in-person safe boating classes exclusively so all students can learn from and interact with experienced boaters. Members and prior students say this is invaluable.

You do not need to own a boat to join or participate. Many members simply enjoy learning about seamanship, navigation and boating safety, or they crew with fellow members during trips.

Community on the water

With 120 active members ranging from teenagers to those in their 90s, the Toledo Sail and Power Squadron is a diverse, multigenerational community. The squadron is also known for its boating adventures. Annual gatherings take members to popular Lake Erie destinations including Put-In-Bay, Kelleys Island, Middle Bass, Sandusky, Vermilion, Port Clinton and Cedar Point. Members have also crossed into Canada, visiting beautiful ports from

Windsor to Pelee Island, Leamington, Sarnia, Cove Island, Wallaceburg and Bois Blanc Island.

Join the crew

More than a boating club, the Toledo Sail and Power Squadron is bound by a shared love of the water, learning and community.

Visit their website: toledosailandpower.com, their facebook: Toledo Sail and Power Squadron as well as, the United States Power Squadrons.