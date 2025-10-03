City Politics Guide 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Toledo City Paper asked the candidates running for Toledo Mayor and Toledo City Council the questions that you, our readers , want to have answered. An informed electorate makes better choices and is essential to the democratic process. Read on and let your voice be heard on November 4. Some responses do not appear here due to space limitations.

Office of Mayor

Wade Kapszukiewicz

What do you see as the top 3 concerns for Toledo’s future and how do you intend/ propose to address them?

In my view, the top three concerns for Toledo’s future are growing our economy and tax base, investing in infrastructure, and creating a safer community for all Toledoans. As Mayor, I have spent the past eight years addressing these issues.

We have created hundreds of new jobs and Toledo has ranked among the Top 10 metro areas in the United States for new business investment in nine of the past eleven years. Toledo was ranked #1 in 2020. We have repaired more miles of road than at any time in the city’s history, and that progress will continue. We have grown the size and resources of our police force, reducing crime over the past eight years. I will continue working to make Toledo a safer and stronger community.

What do you think is the most important thing you can tell City Paper readers about yourself that will assist them in making a decision concerning casting their vote in the upcoming election?

The most important thing for readers to know is the progress we’ve made during my tenure as mayor. We’ve grown our economy, repaired hundreds of miles of roads, made our streets safer, and invested in our neighborhoods— undertaking projects like replacing every old lead water service line in the city and installing new playground equipment in more than half of Toledo’s parks.

What many might not realize is that much of this progress has been made possible because our city team has secured grant funding for Toledo at a historic rate. Over the past two years, Toledo has competed for and won as much in federal grants as any city in the country—matching cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago on a per capita basis. We need to keep that momentum going with the team we have in place.

Do you think our downtown areas are healthy and successful? If not, what would you do to change that?

Absolutely, it is. Downtown is currently Toledo’s fastest-growing neighborhood, with visible investments that can be seen throughout downtown in projects like the Glass City Metropark and Riverwalk development (only halfway completed), and more that you will begin seeing soon. Thanks to our team securing a $20 million USDOT grant in 2023, work is about to begin on a $52.9 million project that will transform thirty-eight city blocks in downtown. This project includes new water and sanitary utilities, road reconstruction and resurfacing, pedestrian and bicycle improvements, and enhanced streetscapes. The economic momentum we’ve built here shows no signs of slowing, and it’s safe to say downtown’s growth will continue for years to come.

If elected, what three steps would you take to put our city on a firmer financial footing?

As Mayor, we have made strong progress toward improving Toledo’s finances. This fiscal responsibility has resulted in the first bond rating increase for Toledo in over 14 years to a grade of “A”, which will save money for Toledo taxpayers and reflects Wall Street’s confidence in the management of the city’s finances and the future of Toledo. But more work remains. Even though Toledo passed the 2025 budget while maintaining $60 million in reserves ( Toledo’s Rainy Day fund is now 15x larger than it was 10 years ago), there is always a need for additional revenue due to ever-rising costs. We are focused on expanding Toledo’s tax base by retaining residents, attracting new ones, and encouraging business development. By rehabilitating and building housing, and continuing to grow our economy, we can expand our population, strengthen revenues, and keep our city on a sustainable financial path.

What’s more important for our city right now: building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing/expanding/better utilizing our existing homes and storefronts?

Both building new housing and rehabilitating existing spaces are equally important for Toledo’s growth, and we have made progress on both fronts. Through programs like the Vibrancy Initiative and the White Box Grant Program, we’ve been able to save and rehab old buildings and spaces. At the same time, we’ve accelerated the development of new housing both completed and underway; the Colony, Overmyer lofts, Ft. Industry Square, The Berdan, the Glen and the Grand, Nicholas and Spitzer buildings, Toledo Place, Village on the Green, Mission Point, and Tower on the Maumee, and Collingwood Green, just to name a few. These efforts expand access to housing and sets our city on a path toward sustainable growth.

If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new piece of public infrastructure in our city (road, bridge, etc.), how would you evaluate whether or not that project was worth implementing?

Infrastructure projects should be evaluated using a few key criteria: Does it improve the lives of Toledoans? Does it create good-paying jobs with worker protections and benefits? Is the cost reasonable compared to the benefits? And is it environmentally safe and sustainable? As Mayor, I have approved projects that meet these standards, and I will continue doing so.

If you received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

I would invest it in our parks. We are fortunate to have a robust parks system, with 83% of Toledoans within a 10-minute walk of a park. Parks are at the heart of a neighborhood, and upgrading playgrounds, trails, and amenities strengthens our community and ensures every Toledo resident has a safe and vibrant place to enjoy.

Harold Harris

What do you see as the top 3 concerns for Toledo’s future and how do you intend/ propose to address them?

Crime / more police, in neighborhoods, high crime. Put them, where the crime is. Blight / clean it up. Homicides/Shootings / # need to come down, a lot more/we have a problem.

What provided you with the motivation/ inspiration to run for office?

The people/They asked/I ran /They want change/Its, time, for something new.

What is your day job and how will your background and experience ( please briefly outline for our readers) assist or benefit you in serving Toledo’s citizens?

Retired 38 / 59 years old. 1974-1994 United States Airforce/Active duty/Soldier/VETERAN. Vietnam/Peace time//GULF War /Combat Veteran, and Disabled Veteran, and (RETIRED). Leadership skills/Management skills, 20 years.

What do you think is the most important thing you can tell City Paper readers about yourself that will assist them in making a decision concerning casting their vote in the upcoming election?

You get what you see. I WILL ALWAYS Tell you what I think, Bad/Good. Will work hard, to get the job done, No Spin/No smoke. and No tricks. Honest/Faithful, To you the People.

Tell us about a “hidden gem” in the Toledo area, and why?

Amphitheater/Ottawa Park. Back to nature/Relaxing place to be. Music is great/Clean good fun/SAFE place to be.

Do you think our downtown areas are healthy and successful? If not, what would you do to change that?

NO, we need more affordable housing for middle/low, income people. MORE PEOPLE LIVING DOWN TOWN/MORE STORES/FOOD/SHOPS. To bring people down town to shop.

What’s more important for our city right now: building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing/expanding/better utilizing our existing homes and storefronts?

Building New Homes / Commercial Space. I say, look at existing homes/lets Rehab, fix them up if price is good/Better than, building New Homes (USE WHAT WE GOT).

How do you feel about the transportation options currently available in our city? Can all of our residents affordably get where they need to go? If not, what will you do to improve transportation in our city?

Transportation / I think GOOD. BUS/TAXI and other forms of transportation.

If you could change one thing in our zoning code, what would it be and why?.

Liquor Stores/ I want them away from our neighborhoods (TO CLOSE) that’s a BIG problem. (ALCOHOL is a DRUG to).

How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process in our town?

Open meetings to public/people/Let them have input, on what where doing. (See/Here/Listen to there needs). Its, there CITY. WE NEED TO WORK FOR them. I WILL/I work for you.

If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new piece of public infrastructure in our city (road, bridge, etc.), how would you evaluate whether or not that project was worth implementing?

Is there a real need/if not, I say (NO), If (YES), Is the money there to do the project/ or is there something else, that needs to be done?

If elected, what three steps would you take to put our city on a firmer financial footing?

How much money is coming in. How much money is going out? Spend what we know we have, stay on BUDGET. Plan like there is no (GRANT MONEY/FREE MONEY).We have a city to run. THAT’S WHAT WE WILL DO.

If you received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

Cherry street mission $ 50,000,00/Goodwill $ 50,000,00 /TPD $90,000,00 FOR NEW VEHICLES/CARS FOR OFFICERS WORKING THE STREET. THIS IS WHAT I WOULD LIKE TO DO, IF THE MONEY IS THERE.

What neighborhood do you live in? Why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in o ur town?

Ottawa Park/Toledo Hospital, The trees/quiet/For the most part, its SAFE AND CLEAN. Favorite Place, To Spend Time. The PARKS/out ide concerts. CLEAN UP TOLEDO/TOLEDO DRUG DEALERS/GANGS AND BLIGHT, WE HAVE WORK TO DO.

Roberto Torres

What do you see as the top 3 concerns for Toledo’s future and how you intend /propose to address them?

My priorities are to create 1.) Safe, sustainable and resilient Toledo neighborhoods- This priority will focus on eliminating slum and blighted conditions in our neighborhoods that often lead to neglected housing, crime and violence. Residents leaving neighborhoods are one reason why Toledo has lost 10,000 residents in the past 8 years. Also, I will increase the Block Watch program from 15 active groups to more than 150 to provide added neighborhood security. I will increase the number of affordable housings by eliminating existing policies and fee structures that prevent nonprofit, minority, and small businesses from opportunities and inclusion; 2.) A supportive environment for investment in Toledo- This priority will eliminate and/or modify existing policies and taxing structures that discourage investment, job creation, and minority business inclusion. Also, I will seek to implement a Toledo Benefits Agreement that delivers jobs and neighborhood investment for Toledoans; and 3.) Take a responsible approach to spending public money- I will not take funds dedicated for roads and infrastructure improvements or the rainy day funds to pay for budget shortfalls.

What provided you with the motivation/inspiration to run for office?

After several years of work in development for Mayors in other cities and in organizations in Canton/Akron, Grand Rapids, Michigan and Detroit, Michigan, I have learned much about those communities who are leading the nation with a strong economy, innovation, global attraction, excellent infrastructure, and effective governance. Toledo has great potential that has failed to be realized by the current leadership that supports policies, programs and politics that discourages growth and investment. This means loss of economic opportunities.

What is your day job and how will your background and experience (please briefly outline for our readers) assist or benefit you in serving Toledo’s citizens?

I served as a project advisor for Detroit Mayor Michael Duggan’s Housing Revitalization Department. until March of this year. I resigned from my position to focus my time on the campaign. I have more than 30 years in public service having served in 6 Mayoral administrations, including three terms for Mayor Finkbeiner, one term with Mayor Jack = Ford, one term for Canton, Ohio Mayor William Healy, and most recently, two terms for Mayor Michael Duggan, Detroit, Michigan. I served as Director of the Office of Immigrant Affairs & Economic Inclusion Department Director for Economic and Community Development, Manager of Neighborhoods, Board of Community Relations, Youth Entrepreneur Program, and Youth Commission. Prior to joining the City of Toledo, I was an administrator of Catholic Youth and School Services. I am a graduate of Bowling Green with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science/Public Administration. I am a U.S. Marine Desert Storm Veteran. Throughout the years, I have been awarded several distinctions from the U.S. Marine Corps, Office of the Governor, Ohio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, City of Toledo, City of Canton, and City of Detroit.

Tell us about a “hidden gem” in the Toledo area and why?

It is the Best Place Anyplace, Point Place. Point Place has a great history and is home to many docks, parks, and yacht clubs, includ- ing the Toledo Yacht. It is surrounded by the Ottawa River, Lake Erie, the Maumee Bay and the Maumee River. Of all the residential and commercial areas in Northwest Ohio, Point Place has the potential to offer marina and waterfront experiences similar to Grand Haven, Saugatuck, Petoskey or St. Clair Shores. It’s an economic and community destination waiting to be developed.

City Council

Ed Beczynski

What do you see as the top 3 concerns for Toledo’s future and how do you intend/ propose to address them?

Safety for all neighborhoods: To add bike patrol in some neighborhoods to patrol and meet the citizens to hear their concerns and needs.

A Clean City, no matter the zip code. When it comes to homes that are not being taken care of because landlords or even local ownership are not keeping their properties clean, we need to hold them accountable with ordinances on the books and if necessary add new ones.

Business and Population Growth: We need to work with local and state officials to bring in new business. Identify areas that they can either can be refurbished or build new. With population growth I believe Toledo is a very affordable city, but I believe people are moving out because of it not being safe and clean and some moving because we need more jobs here.

What is your day job and how will your background and experience ( please briefly outline for our readers) assist or benefit you in serving Toledo’s citizens?

My day job is Restaurant and Bar owner. Have learned to balance my books, create jobs and work with many people who have different ideas and I can be open to listen about their concerns and needs and will be able to work with not only other city council members and hear a different side, but also meet all those that we represent to hear their concerns and needs

If you received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

If the city received a million dollar grant I would use it to incentify neighborhood leaders to help them clean up their neighborhoods to pay for their time and materials and manpower.

Tell us about a “hidden gem” in the Toledo area, and why?

Hidden Gem: It’s not hidden, but the Maumee River is under utilized. We need more docks all up and down the river. Public docks at the zoo, pickleball complex and other areas not just downtown

What neighborhood do you live in? Why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in our town?

I live in Downtown. It has become the fastest growing neighborhood because of it being clean, safe and so many places to eat, drink and have fun. One thing missing is a grocery store, but I am taking care of that with the future grocery store in the former Okun Produce building.

What’s more important for our city right now: building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing/expanding/better utilizing our existing homes and storefronts?

I live and own buildings that are historical, I believe if possible to rehab a property. I would rather see that vs tearing them down and building new. To rehab some properties it doesn’t make sense because of the cost and some homes just needs to be tore down.

MacGregor “Mac” Driscoll

What do you see as the top 3 concerns for Toledo’s future and how do you intend/ propose to address them?

The three largest issues facing Toledo are: population decline, fiscal responsibility, and housing access and affordability.

In a sense, they are all interconnected. We need to focus on acquiring and assembling sites for economic development and housing infill so that we can provide good jobs and attractive housing choices to new and existing residents in high demand areas. An increase in population and economic activity would help grow our tax receipts as well, helping to ease our fiscal constraints.

What provided you with the motivation/ inspiration to run for office?

As an urban planner, with an extensive background in economic development and planning, I was inspired to run for office to improve the condition of Toledo’s neighborhoods, and to focus the city’s efforts on economic development. As a new father, I am no seeing issues through the lens of a young family. We need to attract families to move to and raise their children in Toledo, and my perspective as a new dad has informed that.

What is your day job and how will your background and experience ( please briefly outline for our readers) assist or benefit you in serving Toledo’s citizens?

I have a background as an urban planner and economic development professional. The perspective I have as to how to attract good jobs and new families to Toledo has been vital to my work on council.

What do you think is the most important thing you can tell City Paper readers about yourself that will assist them in making a decision concerning casting their vote in the upcoming election?

As a new Dad, and as a lifelong resident of Northwest Ohio, I’ve seen too many friends and family members move out of the area, but as an urban planner, I have the experience and expertise to work to attract jobs, and build new housing to help attract the next generation of Toledoans.

Tell us about a “hidden gem” in the Toledo area, and why?

The Vistula neighborhood. It has some of the same characteristics as the Old West End in terms of the historic housing stock. With some of the commercial investment happening in the neighborhood, I believe the future for the neighborhood is incredibly bright.

Do you think our downtown areas are healthy and successful? If not, what would you do to change that?

Downtown is the fastest growing neighborhood in Toledo, it is the center for cultural and entertainment activities, and it has a burgeoning restaurant scene. We have a great downtown! If anything, we should be working to add more housing downtown, where we know it is in high demand.

What’s more important for our city right now: building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing/expanding/better utilizing our existing homes and storefronts?

In our highest demand areas (downtown, South Toledo, West End) we should be building new housing. We need active community development partners to assemble sites and prepare them for development. For our existing housing and commercial areas, we must spend the next decade as a city receiving community development efforts. Our legacy neighborhoods ( Vistula, Junction, East Toledo, and so many others) have promise and potential, but we need active community development organizations with the ability to move the ball on promoting development.

How do you feel about the transportation options currently available in our city? Can all of our residents affordably get where they need to go? If not, what will you do to improve transportation in our city?

As a regular user of TARTA, and as a cyclist, I have a unique perspective on our transportation infrastructure. We have some good cycling infrastructure, but it could stand to be improved. In my next four years I want to update our bike plan, so we can be successful in grant applications for roadway projects.

As for our public transportation, TARTA has been incredibly forward thinking since their levy passed in 2021. I look forward to their implementation of bus rapid transit options on select corridors. One thing we could do to dramatically improve public transit is to build more housing around high volume transit corridors, and create the regulatory framework to do that.

If you could change one thing in our zoning code, what would it be and why?

I would allow for more housing density in our code. If we can free the market to build more housing, it neighborhoods will benefit from greater population, our tax base will grow, our neighborhood businesses will see more customers, and we will have more workers to attract job centers.

How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process in our town?

I greatly value feedback and input from our residents when making decisions. I have been attending block watch and community meetings since I was appointed to council, and I will continue to do that.

If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new piece of public infrastructure in our city (road, bridge, etc.), how would you evaluate whether or not that project was worth implementing?

Any new infrastructure project has to weigh benefits to the existing and potentially new residents and business activity that may take place, against the potential negative impacts on existing residents. Economic activity and growth is important, but stable healthy neighborhoods are also key to a functioning city.

If you received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

I would use it to assemble and prepare high impact sites for housing or economic development.

What neighborhood do you live in? Why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in our town?

I live in the Old West End. My wife and I moved there in 2020 because of its proximity to downtown (where I work) and it’s access to bike infrastructure and public transit. We love the Old West End! We also spend a lot of time in South Toledo, where our parents live, and we shop in the Franklin Park, and Westgate areas. With a new baby, we spend a lot of time in our parks, we usually go to Glass City Metro Park, Ottawa Park, or Wildwood.

Blair Johnson

What do you see as the top 3 concerns for Toledo’s future and how do you intend/propose to address them?

The three biggest concerns I see are housing, safety, and access. Toledo has far too many vacant or neglected homes that drag entire neighborhoods down. We need to prioritize rehab and reinvestment over endless demolition, turning eyesores into affordable, livable housing. Safety remains critical; families should feel secure in their own neighborhoods. I will work with law enforcement, community groups, and prevention programs to address gun violence and crime at the root. Finally, access. Residents need access to jobs, healthy food, reliable transportation, and resources. I will focus on breaking down barriers so every Toledoan can move forward.

What provided you with the motivation/inspiration to run for office?

I was raised here in Toledo. I have lived through the challenges this city faces every day and I have worked in every corner of it. My background as a handyman, maintenance contractor, and small business owner, along with years of public service work as a custodian, library employee, and postal worker, has kept me connected to people and the issues they face. I am running because I want city leadership to reflect real working class people who know what it means to build something from the ground up. My motivation is simple: Toledo deserves action, not spin. What is missing in leadership today is a willingness to be open to everyone and to work with everyone. That is how we make Toledo better and stronger.

What is your day job and how will your background and experience assist or benefit you in serving Toledo’s citizens?

I am a handyman and maintenance contractor and the founder of BMJ Enterprises LLC, a company that provides residential and commercial maintenance and remodeling services. I am also responsible for managing multiple commercial and residential buildings as a maintenance manager, overseeing everything from major repairs to day-to-day tenant needs. I am trained as a Certified Property Inspector and licensed as a Lead Abatement Contractor and Risk Assessor. My career is built on solving problems, managing budgets, and responding quickly when people need help. Those same skills will benefit Toledo’s citizens because running a city is about being accountable, resourceful, and solutions driven.

What do you think is the most important thing you can tell City Paper readers about yourself that will assist them in making a decision concerning casting their vote in the upcoming election?

The most important thing I can share is that I am accessible. I am not a career politician. I am a working class citizen who knows what it is like to struggle, to build, and to push forward. My approach is straightforward. If you bring me a problem, I will give you a solution. My campaign slogan is “No Spins, Just Solutions,” and I mean that.

Tell us about a “hidden gem” in the Toledo area, and why?

Middlegrounds Metropark is a true hidden gem in Toledo. It sits right by the river and offers peace and quiet in the middle of the city. It is a place where I can take time to reflect, walk, and recharge. Spaces like this remind us of the natural beauty Toledo has and why investing in our quality of life matters.

Do you think our downtown areas are healthy and successful? If not, what would you do to change that?

Downtown has made progress, but it still has too many empty storefronts and a lack of consistent activity outside of events. To fix that, we need to incentivize small businesses to open and stay downtown, not just big developments. Parking, safety, and affordability must be addressed if we want residents and families to make downtown a regular destination.

What’s more important for our city right now: building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing/expanding/better utilizing our existing homes and storefronts?

Rehabbing and better utilizing what we already have should come first. Toledo has a strong housing stock and historic storefronts that with the right investment can be brought back to life. Building new while older neighborhoods are falling apart only creates more imbalance. Reinvestment will stabilize communities, raise property values, and give residents pride in their blocks again. But let’s be clear, both are absolutely needed immediately if we want Toledo to grow the right way and serve the needs of all residents.

How do you feel about the transportation options currently available in our city? Can all of our residents affordably get where they need to go? If not, what will you do to improve transportation in our city?

Our transportation system still leaves too many residents behind. If you do not have a car, getting across the city affordably and on time can be a real struggle. TARTA has improved, but we need more frequent routes, better weekend service, and expanded connections for seniors and workers on second and third shifts. Reliable transportation is not a luxury. It is essential for jobs, healthcare, and opportunity.

If you received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

I would invest it in a program that helps rehab homes for people who may not have the budget to update their properties, while also tying it directly into workforce development for our youth and our adults. This would create opportunities for residents to gain hands-on training in trade skills, giving them jobs today and careers for the future. We could partner with existing programs through Toledo Public Schools and our local trade organizations to make it happen. The impact would be twofold: we improve Toledo’s housing stock and at the same time grow a stronger, more skilled workforce in our community. That is how we build stability and opportunity at the same time.

What neighborhood do you live in? Why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in our town?

I live on Woodsdale Avenue in South Toledo. This was the first home I bought, and I chose it because the neighborhood was nice and the location made sense logistically. I enjoy Walbridge Park and Middlegrounds Park, two of my favorite places to sit, walk, and relax.

Nick Komives

What do you think is the most important thing you can tell City Paper readers about yourself that will assist them in making a decision concerning casting their vote in the upcoming election?

I can tell Toledoans that I am dedicated. I pour myself into this work because, while many of us may take the functions of a city for granted, it is important to ensure clean drinking water, adequate services, and timely, effective governance. I am honored to serve. I am proud of my neighbors and the work we are all doing together. If you elect me, I will continue to find innovative, forward-thinking solutions to the problems we all face.

Tell us about a “hidden gem” in the Toledo area, and why?

Jack’s Mens Wear. I always find the coolest jackets and shirts there. They also do great tailoring.

What’s more important for our city right now: building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing/expanding/better utilizing our existing homes and storefronts?

The reality is that we need a mixture of both. Certain neighborhoods could benefit greatly by focusing on preserving and repairing valuable homes. We have a housing shortage and, while some homes are irreparable, many could benefit simply from a new roof or insulation, thus improving the likelihood that a family can stay in their home. On the commercial side, we have a need for fixing and upgrading buildings, like we do with the Façade Grant in mostly commercial corridors, and some neighborhoods who have historically been disinvested could benefit from new builds, like the new warehouses at Northtowne.

If you could change one thing in our zoning code, what would it be and why?

I would allow for accessory dwelling units throughout the city. Many people are exploring how to add housing or opportunities to expand their home businesses. If someone wants to house their parents, rent their loft above the garage to a tenant, or build a tiny home out back, they should be able to as a way to support the changing needs of our residents.

How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process in our town?

Involving the residents has always been a part of my process. When creating the 1% for the Environment fund for the City, I made sure to create a sustainability commission made up of local folks. This ensures public input and expertise in our processes. I am currently in the midst of a tour around the City to discuss the future of waste collection in our city called Talkin’ Trash. Each meeting has drawn dozens who are providing valuable input in our process of negotiating our upcoming refuse contract.

Brittany Jones

What do you see as the top 3 concerns for Toledo’s future and how do you intend/ propose to address them?

The top three concerns for Toledo’s future are affordable housing availability, quality of life for the youth, and access to healthy food. For housing availability, I would support programs/funding that aid in achieving and maintaining homeownership, which does include rental properties. This would include focusing on infill housing to boost availability, financial assistance for first and second homebuyers, assistance for home maintenance, and, as for rental property, ensuring tenants are being treated with respect and fairly.

As a mother, I am very focused on providing the best for my children, and I want to expand that to the city’s youth. Public safety, education, workforce development are ways I want to ensure that the youth not only age in the city, but also are inspired to stay in Toledo. We continue to suffer from ‘brain drain,’ while also dealing with youth violence that is taking them away too soon. It is time to really start listening to them, and providing the spaces to achieve that, whether it be youth focused town halls, workforce development programs, mentoring, and bringing back third spaces for their age groups. I want to bring forth programs that would support and empower them.

Lastly, food insecurity remains a large issue for our community and looks to worsen as our food banks run out of federal funding due to USDA program cuts. This is why I advocate for community oriented food systems that could address that gap, such as urban agriculture, community based grocers, place-based farmers markets, and the like. This is not to say that emergency food, like the food banks, are not important, however, we need to seek other opportunities to supplement the present and future loss.

What provided you with the motivation/ inspiration to run for office?

I felt that I was in a better place, personally and career wise, to take this responsibility on and give back to my city. I am even more motivated to seek office after learning about Toledo through a government lens and the change I could bring to it. One of my values is to help people thrive and through this position I am able to achieve that, while also making the city better for families, including mines.

What is your day job and how will your background and experience ( please briefly outline for our readers) assist or benefit you in serving Toledo’s citizens?

My background is a trifecta of non-profit, academia/research, and now, politics. My non-profit experience helps me complete more boots-on-the-ground work while also connecting with local entities to learn how and what services they provide. Non-profit work is people and community oriented, and I feel that it keeps me connected to what people need to have a greater quality of life. My academia and research background allows me to create and assess data that would inform decisions, thus leading to legislation creation. I believe that data is very valuable and tells stories to help me identify gaps and opportunities. Finally, my political experience, although I am a fresher face on the scene, gives me a platform for advocating for social issues, as well as understanding the bureaucratic process to bring about change.

What do you think is the most important thing you can tell City Paper readers about yourself that will assist them in making a decision concerning casting their vote in the upcoming election?

The most important thing about me is that I am not doing this as a career nor a way to get ahead. I am genuinely in this position to represent the people of Toledo, and strive to be a part of the city’s renaissance era. I do not take this position for granted and want to empower residents to be more involved in their city government.

What’s more important for our city right now: building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing/expanding/better utilizing our existing homes and storefronts?

It is better to invest in our already existing infrastructure, and possibly operate them in a new way. There are many examples around the nation that we can utilize such as mixed-use buildings or providing a space for a new business/industry. If there is an opportunity to do new construction, then we can take advantage of that also.

How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process in our town?

The foundation of this position is to hear from residents and their thoughts on what is happening in the city. The point of being a councilperson is to advocate, educate, and legislate with the people in mind. I plan to continue including the residents by hosting quarterly town halls, attending community meetings and letting them know about legislation that is coming, and answering emails/phone calls. I use my social media to achieve some of this already.

Rob Pasker

What do you see as the top 3 concerns for Toledo’s future and how do you intend/ propose to address them?

Toledo’s future depends on how we handle housing, neighborhood safety, and economic opportunity.

Housing: We must shift from demolishing homes to rehabbing abandoned properties, turning liabilities into opportunities for families to own. City leadership should put policies in place to ensure that Toledoans have a fair opportunity to own Toledo while the rest of the country and world is buying it up. I’ll advocate for policies that move properties from land banks and absentee owners into the hands of responsible developers and residents.

Neighborhood Safety: Safety isn’t just about policing. It’s about lighting, youth programs, mental health resources, and equal police response times in every neighborhood.

Economic Opportunity: We build lasting wealth when we invest in small businesses and entrepreneurs. I’ll fight for programs that give Toledoans access to capital, mentorship, and storefront space.

What provided you with the motivation/ inspiration to run for office?

I love Toledo, and I’ve dedicated the past decade of my life to serving this community through housing, small business, and civic leadership. My goal has always been to impact people in a way that opens doors for them to live their God-given purpose. On City Council, I’ll be able to scale the work I’ve already done and impact more lives. My motivation is simple: Toledo deserves leaders who are willing to roll up their sleeves, bring people together, and make sure every resident has the chance to prosper. If not me, then who?

What is your day job and how will your background and experience (please briefly outline for our readers) assist or benefit you in serving Toledo’s citizens?

I’m a real estate broker, small business owner, and housing advocate. I’ve helped hundreds of families achieve the dream of homeownership. I also serve as President of the Ohio Realtist Association and Vice Chair of the City of Toledo’s Board of Zoning Appeals. In addition, I’ve taught in Columbus City Schools, Toledo Public Schools, and multiple charter schools, and I managed a HUD-Approved Housing Counseling Agency for five years, guiding families through the steps to prepare for and achieve homeownership and helping families save their homes from foreclosure. My experience working across education, housing, government, business, and community has prepared me to connect people, cut through red tape, and deliver results for Toledoans.

What do you think is the most important thing you can tell City Paper readers about yourself that will assist them in making a decision concerning casting their vote in the upcoming election?

I love Toledo, and I’ve worked to build a city where every resident who’s willing to put in the work can prosper. My leadership is proven — from helping families achieve homeownership, to strengthening community organizations, to serving on the Board of Zoning Appeals. I’ve also been honored as a 20 Under 40 Award winner, and I’ve led boards at the national, state, and local level, giving me the experience and perspective to deliver results. I’m prepared to serve on City Council as an independent voice, representing people over politics, and focused on moving Toledo forward.

Tell us about a “hidden gem” in the Toledo area, and why?

Jones Leadership Academy of Business is a hidden gem. It’s a Toledo Public Schools magnet focused on financial literacy, business, and entrepreneurship. As someone who believes in planting seeds of opportunity early, I see JLAB as one of our city’s treasures — preparing students to own businesses, build wealth, and shape Toledo’s future.

Do you think our downtown areas are healthy and successful? If not, what would you do to change that?

Our downtown has made great strides, but it’s not fully healthy or successful yet. Too many storefronts sit empty, and too few Toledoans feel downtown belongs to them. To change that, we must focus on inclusive development — supporting local entrepreneurs, expanding residential opportunities in existing buildings, and ensuring downtown is safe, walkable, and welcoming for all. A thriving downtown should be the front porch of our city, not just for visitors, but for Toledoans themselves.

What’s more important for our city right now: building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing/expanding/better utilizing our existing homes and storefronts?

Rehab and reuse. Toledo has an abundance of vacant homes and underutilized storefronts. Instead of tearing down, we should be building back. By prioritizing rehab, we strengthen neighborhoods, preserve historic character, and create affordable pathways to homeownership. This also stabilizes our tax base and reduces blight. New construction has a role, but our first priority must be breathing life back into what Toledo already has. We’ll also empower local developers by giving them the opportunity to lead these projects and employ Toledo citizens, keeping investment and jobs rooted in our community.

How do you feel about the transportation options currently available in our city? Can all of our residents affordably get where they need to go? If not, what will you do to improve transportation in our city?

Transportation in Toledo remains a barrier for many residents. Not everyone has reliable access to a car, and current public transit options don’t always connect people to jobs, schools, and healthcare in a timely or affordable way. I support expanding TARTA service, investing in more frequent routes, and modernizing our transportation system to include bike lanes and safe pedestrian access. A city can’t thrive if its people can’t get where they need to go.

If you could change one thing in our zoning code, what would it be and why?

I would update our zoning code to better support infill development and the redevelopment of abandoned properties into single-family homes. Right now, outdated zoning requirements often slow down or even block investment — leaving properties stuck in limbo while blight spreads around them. By making our zoning code more flexible, we can encourage both rehab projects and new construction within our existing neighborhoods. This would allow us to fill in vacant lots, bring life back to underused blocks, and give families the chance to own homes in areas that already have schools, infrastructure, and community identity.

How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in our town?

I plan to host regular “Percolating with Pasker” conversations — small group sessions in neighborhoods across Toledo where residents can share their ideas and concerns directly. I’ll also use digital platforms to make decision-making more transparent, ensuring that residents are informed and have a real voice before key votes.

If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new piece of public infrastructure in our city (road, bridge, etc.), how would you evaluate whether or not that project was worth implementing?

I would start by asking: Does this project address a clear need? Is it fiscally responsible? And most importantly, will it improve quality of life for Toledo residents? Any infrastructure investment should balance long-term impact with neighborhood priorities, ensuring projects don’t just look good on paper but actually serve the people.

If elected, what three steps would you take to put our city on a firmer financial footing?

Expand the tax base by turning vacant properties into productive housing and storefronts. Support small business growth so more revenue is generated locally and reinvested in Toledo. Prioritize smart spending — focusing on investments that reduce long-term costs, like rehab over demolition.

If you received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

I would seed a Community Land Trust (CLT). A CLT ensures long-term affordability, prevents displacement, and helps families build generational wealth. By investing in a CLT, we would lock in affordability for decades, making sure future Toledoans benefit from today’s investment.

What neighborhood do you live in? Why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in our town?

I live in the Beverly Neighborhood. There aren’t many cities in America where you can own an affordable waterfront property with a world-class view. I chose Beverly for its old-charm homes, easy access to the expressway, Anthony Wayne Trail, and Downtown Toledo. Being able to walk to Walbridge and Danny Thomas Parks, as well as the Toledo Zoo, is a huge plus. My favorite places to spend time include Downtown Toledo — I often find myself at TolHouse, Maumee Bay Brewing Company, and Mud Hens games. I also love exploring and supporting Toledo’s many locally owned restaurants.

Cerrsandra McPherson

What do you see as the top 3 concerns for Toledo’s future and how do you intend / propose to address them?

Affordable housing One of the fastest ways to rebuild our neighborhoods is to encourage the redevelopment of the vacant lots and building with affordable housing stock that can also aid in reducing those who have inadequate housing or are unhoused all together.

Gun violence From my experience engaging with the part of our community most impacted by gun, the most productive investment we can make is in addressing the root causes as well as the trauma inflicted on members of the community. We must continue to engage our youth with programs that give them an opportunity to express their struggles with dealing with the gun violence, such as losing a friend or parent to gun violence.

Declining population By incentivizing the maintenance and growth of meaningful and diverse employment opportunities, improving our affordable housing stock, and continuing to invest in innovative modern local and regional transportation infrastructure, we can build the type of community that can competitively retain and attract the best and most creative young minds to make Toledo their home.

Toledo already is strategically placed at the center of a region that offers rich and diverse opportunities. We have come a long way, but must continue to invest strategically to grow our competitiveness as a wholesome community.

What provided you with the motivation/ inspiration to run for office?

I’m motivated by the citizens of Toledo when I help to resolve an issue and they say “Thank you” and keep doing what you do.

Tell us about a “hidden gem” in the Toledo area, and why?

The Middlegrounds Metropark is a hidden gem with its beautiful scenery along the Maumee River backup behind the historic Oliver House.

If you received a $1 million grant to use for the City any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

I would set up a program to acquire and restore Land Bank homes and provide the opportunities for homeownership to families willing to take financial management and home maintenance courses so they are equipped with the best possible opportunity to be successful homeowners after 5 years.

What do you think is the most important thing you can tell City Paper readers about yourself that will assist them in making a decision concerning casting their vote in the upcoming election?

It is your opportunity to use your power in the voting booth. Exercise your right. Inform yourself on the issues and candidates. City Council works for you and represents you. I ask that you please vote for me, because I understand and take to heart my responsibilities to be responsive to all the citizens of this great city and am proud to serve you.

Tom Names

What do you see as the top 3 concerns for Toledo’s future and how do you intend/ propose to address them?

Wealth Dichotomy: Build citizen wealth through equity in home ownership. Designate land use zoning for more home owners rather than rentals. Consider more economical and diverse ownership options including renovations, tiny house developments on razed lots, condominiums, and co-ops. Support the Land Bank and other tools for home ownership. Encourage reverse mortgages.

Unsafe Neighborhoods: Support the 12-point Plan drafted by the Coalition for Peaceful Toledo. Increase police presence, enforce curfews and bolster Block Watch. Support gun safety training and storage.

Failing Infrastructure: Oversee budgeting and spending for the repairs of the water treatment plants. Prioritize the most deteriorated sewers and roads. Create a road repair budget that does not require a special tax levy.

What provided you with the motivation/ inspiration to run for office?

The citizens’ basic needs of housing, neighborhood safety and infrastructure are being ignored. Government is obsessed with self-image promotion, showmanship and the downtown area.

What is your day job and how will your background and experience (please briefly outline for our readers) assist or benefit you in serving Toledo’s citizens?

I am retired and can devote full time to council rather than moonlighting a second job. I was a Professional Engineer in the power consulting industry. I am a problem solver and understand root cause analysis and corrective action solutions. I also understand city infrastructure including water plants, roads and sewers. I have prepared and executed contracts similar to the preparation of city ordinances.

What do you think is the most important thing you can tell City Paper readers about yourself that will assist them in making a decision concerning casting their vote in the upcoming election?

I have a strong work ethic. I will show up to council meetings. I have reviewed the Toledo Forward, Peace in Motion and Comprehensive Plan drafts and provided my comments to council members. None responded. I am independent and a good listener. Many of my engineering assignments were in the field under the auspices of clients.

Tell us about a “hidden gem” in the Toledo area, and why?

The breakfast/lunch diners offer great value. Some of my favorites are Sam and Charlie’s Waffle House, Kaslly’s Kitchen and the Green Lantern.

If you could change one thing in our zoning code, what would it be and why?

Insist on more primary home ownerships rather than rentals in line with country norms.

How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in our town?

Make the process of nominating, vetting and voting on citizens that sit on citizen boards less transparent. Move council meetings to the evenings.

If you received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

Road repair, the number 1 Engage Toledo complaint.

George Sarantou

What do you see as the top 3 concerns for Toledo’s future and how do you intend/ propose to address them?

Top 3 concerns: reducing violent crime; cleaner neighborhoods; economic development for better jobs.I will continue to be focused on these three areas of concern, as I have the last 4 years. We have made progress, but more needs to be done.

What provided you with the motivation/ inspiration to run for office?

I have always enjoyed helping people in all neighborhoods achieve a better life.

What is your day job and how will your background and experience ( please briefly outline for our readers) assist or benefit you in serving Toledo’s citizens?

As a Financial Advisor for over 30 years, I have assisted countless families and businesses and organizations achieve their financial goals. Last year Toledo received an increase in our bond ratings from Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s for the first time in 14 years.

What do you think is the most important thing you can tell City Paper readers about yourself that will assist them in making a decision concerning casting their vote in the upcoming election?

I care deeply about Toledo. I attend neighborhood meetings frequently in every area and as an Independent for the last 11 years, my focus is on improving Toledo, not playing politics.

Do you think our downtown areas are healthy and successful? If not, what would you do to change that?

Downtown Toledo: Downtown has improved, especially Summit Street , the Warehouse District and Uptown. Let’s keep it going!

How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process in our town?

Conducting quarterly neighborhood meetings, emails, website news and asking for feedback on city issues on a regular basis is very important.

What neighborhood do you live in? Why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in our town?

Franklin Park area-West Toledoan all my life. I enjoy Toledo festivals, the museum, the zoo, our park system, Mudhens and many restaurants.

Tom Waniewski

What do you see as the top 3 concerns for Toledo’s future and how do you intend/ propose to address them?

Safety: I plan on revamping Block Watch and providing the proper funding for more police on the streets in a capacity of neighborhood building.

Paving Roads: I’ll propose that money in the Capital Improvement Program stay in the CIP. Currently a percentage is being transferred to the General Fund.

Constituent Services: Have you ever tried getting a call back from anyone in the city? I have, and it hasn’t been good. I will be Toledoans’ direct line to City Hall.

What provided you with the motivation/ inspiration to run for office?

I needed a hole from the city’s utility department repaired in my yard. They never came after repeated calls for help. I decided to run and make constituent services my priority.

What is your day job and how will your background and experience ( please briefly outline for our readers) assist or benefit you in serving Toledo’s citizens?

I worked in a variety of private-sector professions. I worked the most (25 years) in television news. Then I started an Internet company which was later sold. I retired from a development position in the non-profit sector.

What do you think is the most important thing you can tell City Paper readers about yourself that will assist them in making a decision concerning casting their vote in the upcoming election?

I’m honest. I work well with ALL people for the betterment of our great community. I love the city and its residents. I will be a resident’s direct line to City Hall. If you have a question or need a service, call me directly.

Tell us about a “hidden gem” in the Toledo area, and why?

My front porch. I love sitting on it and waving to the people who drive or walk by. The neighborhood in which I live is modest, clean, and friendly – a true gem in urban America. Stop by!

Do you think our downtown areas are healthy and successful? If not, what would you do to change that?

Downtown has come a long way. The Hens. The Walleye. Great places to eat and socialize. I think some of our vacant buildings need a boot in the pants, and our Convention Center needs more business to bring out-of-towners here. I will review the marketing efforts of the Convention Center to see if the city can assist. This is a larger county issue. And I would sit down for an update on the status of buildings at the corner of Huron and Madison. Until then, I cannot form a specific plan of attack for aiding in these areas.

What’s more important for our city right now: building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing/expanding/better utilizing our existing homes and storefronts?

I’m for rehabbing/expanding/better utilizing. While accepting all forms of business, even if it’s new, building another shopping strip that’ll end up vacant in a couple of years is not the way to go. I have a plan to work with Real Estate Investors to optimize Land Bank property that is sitting idly to build affordable homes.

How do you feel about the transportation options currently available in our city? Can all of our residents affordably get where they need to go? If not, what will you do to improve transportation in our city?

Toledo is a commuter town. Getting from point A to point B is fast and convenient. For those who can’t afford to own or maintain a car, and who don’t want to ride a bike, TARTA is a good option. Using a local cab company or Uber also appears viable.

If you could change one thing in our zoning code, what would it be and why?

Be more open to the façade requirements on new business construction. Large projects are held up because the percentage of a buildings’ facing material are too constricted.

How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process in our town?

When I was first on council, I started a massive, online communications process including the first on-line budget hearing that gave residents quicker, more-convenient access to our proceedings. I’ll bring that back. I’ll also look at revamping our online council meetings, which are now outdated.

If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new piece of public infrastructure in our city (road, bridge, etc.), how would you evaluate whether or not that project was worth implementing?

Public meetings would have to be held. Then I would seriously consider all comments. Currently, the state is looking to expand 475 from ProMedica and west, and I have worked with neighbors for an alternative to the expansion. That included meeting with ODOT to review their plan and see if the neighborhood plan could fit.

If elected, what three steps would you take to put our city on a firmer financial footing?

1) Reduce the size of administrative positions,

2) Stop transferring money from the Capital Improvement Program, and

3) Petition the State of Ohio to release portions of its huge Rainy Day Fund in support of cities.

If you received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

When I served on council from 2008 through 2019, I started the District Improvement Grant Program (DIG). I would use the $1 million to enhance that with a city-wide plan, based on input from the district reps, to make our city more attractive.

What neighborhood do you live in? Why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in our town?

I live in west Toledo. I love the neighbors. I spend a lot of time at Wildwood Metropark, and any of the nearby Catholic churches. Outside of my neighborhood, I enjoy time at the Huntington Center where I’ve been a season ticket holder to the Walleye since they opened.

Erin Kramer

What provided you with the motivation/ inspiration to run for office?

I have lived in Toledo almost my whole life and I really love this city! I helped on Marcy’s campaign when I was in high school, and after helping on more campaigns, I felt ready to jump in myself. I believe in the direction our city is heading, and I want to keep the momentum going.

What is your day job and how will your background and experience (please briefly outline for our readers) assist or benefit you in serving Toledo’s citizens?

I am the director of Admissions at Owens Community College. I manage a team and budget to recruit students and help them get started in their program. I see every day how a certificate or a degree can transform lives and open up real opportunities.

I plan to take this experience of helping young people build a solid foundation to the city as a whole. The city has a lot to offer young people who are starting their professional lives, and I think it’s up to us to create an environment that helps them find good-paying jobs, put down roots, and build a life here.

What do you think is the most important thing you can tell City Paper readers about yourself that will assist them in making a decision concerning casting their vote in the upcoming election?

I moved back to Toledo in 2008 as a single mom with three small children because I had family here who could provide help, but also because I wanted to raise my children here. I knew Toledo was and is a great place to raise a family with nice neighborhoods, great parks, plenty to do with kiddos, and a place where I could find a good-paying job. I’ve got the experience of working multiple jobs to raise a family, and I’m a proven hard worker. I want to bring that energy and enthusiasm for Toledo to Council.

Tell us about a “hidden gem” in the Toledo area, and why?

Smokin’ Olive Deli on S. Detroit. Owned by Michelle Ryan, Smokin’ Olive has a great vibe; it’s a place where you always feel welcomed and valued, and we usually swing by there to stock up before hitting the park. Their Hot Italian Panini is one of the best sandwiches out there! The layered hummus and the broccoli salad are other favorites.

What’s more important for our city right now: building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing/expanding/better utilizing our existing homes and storefronts?

Honestly, it depends. Toledo has an incredible stock of historic homes, beautiful neighborhoods, and commercial corridors that are underused or in disrepair. Rehabbing and better utilizing our existing homes and storefronts not only preserves the character of our city, it also stabilizes neighborhoods, supports small businesses, and addresses blight and vacancy without displacing residents.

Sometimes that just isn’t feasible with costs, though, so there’s also a role for new development, especially when it creates affordable housing or brings services and jobs to underserved areas. Making a smart decision on what to rehab or build depends on a lot of factors, and a one-size-fits-all approach really doesn’t work.

How do you feel about the transportation options currently available in our city? Can all of our residents affordably get where they need to go? If not, what will you do to improve transportation in our city?

TARTA is an incredible asset to the city and they have made some valuable improvements to increase access in recent years. However, too many Toledoans still struggle to get where they need to go affordably, reliably, and safely. Our public transportation system still doesn’t fully meet the needs of shift workers, students, seniors, or people living in outlying neighborhoods, and it’s not always fully accessible for folks with disabilities. That’s a major equity issue and an economic one. If people can’t get to work, school, or medical appointments, our entire city is held back.

As a City Council member, I’ll advocate for continued investment in public transportation, safer pedestrian and bike infrastructure, and more partnerships between the city and TARTA to expand access. We also need to make sure sidewalks and crosswalks are accessible for people with disabilities and seniors.

How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process in our town?

I believe in collaborative leadership. The members of Toledo City Council work for the people of Toledo and we need to listen to the residents when we are making decisions. I will bring residents, community organizations, businesses, and city departments to the table to solve problems together. I will hold regular listening sessions and send out newsletters so residents know what is happening in city government and how to make their voices heard. To me, good governance means being honest about what’s working and what isn’t and being accessible to the residents.

If elected, what three steps would you take to put our city on a firmer financial footing?

Approving the city’s budget is the most important responsibility of City Council. Considering the city identified a structural deficit in 2025, hard choices must be made. First, we need more businesses and residents to choose Toledo. The tax dollars they pay will help to bring in revenue. Second, we have to look at the expenses of the city and make difficult choices about wants and needs. When my budget is tight at home, I cut out things that are not necessary. On City Council, we have to do the same thing; we have to be responsible stewards of the taxpayers’ money. Third, we have to seek out grants that may help us to pay for some of those “wants”.

If you received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

If I received a $1 million grant to use for the city, I would invest it in a Neighborhood Revitalization Fund focused on repairing and restoring vacant homes and storefronts in historically disinvested neighborhoods. The fund would provide grants or matching dollars for residents, small landlords, and local business owners to fix roofs, remove lead, repair sidewalks, and bring vacant buildings back to life.

This kind of targeted reinvestment creates jobs, improves housing stability, supports small businesses, and increases safety, all while honoring the people who’ve stayed and invested in their communities for decades. It’s not just about fixing buildings; it’s about restoring pride and opportunity in our neighborhoods.

What neighborhood do you live in? Why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in our town?

I live in the Crossgates neighborhood in south Toledo. It has been the perfect place to raise my kids where we’re close to stores, parks, schools and restaurants as well as family.

I can’t spend enough time at our libraries. Though Heatherdowns branch is my home branch, I have visited every library branch in our county. I don’t want to start a library war, so I won’t name my favorite. Obviously, I love our Metroparks, especially because Swan Creek is in walking distance from my home. And we love spending time at the new Glass City Metropark.

As a family, we also spend a lot of time at local restaurants like Doc Watson’s, Shorty’s, and Earnest Brew Works. We love supporting our local theaters and catching Mud Hens and Walleye games. And, unsurprisingly, I have a soft spot for the Zoo, because it’s a great place to take our family and where my husband and I got married!

Carrie Hartman

What do you see as the top 3 concerns for Toledo’s future and how do you intend/ propose to address them?

Housing, economic development and public safety. I want to create a housing fund that can be used to build new housing, I want to rewrite our zoning code an reimagine our major corridors with mixed commercial and residential, and I want to clean up the blight in our neighborhoods and make them more livable and walkable.

What provided you with the motivation/ inspiration to run for office?

I love municipal government. I’ve dedicated my career to public service and have spent the last decade working for the City of Toledo. I love this community and I am honored to have a seat at the table and to help make decisions for our city’s future.

What is your day job and how will your background and experience ( please briefly outline for our readers) assist or benefit you in serving Toledo’s citizens?

Being the President of City Council is my day job. There is certainly enough work to do in this city, and I take this work very seriously. After graduating law school in 2015, I was hired by former Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson to work in her administration, and that’s where I fell in love with municipal government, and have pretty much been with the City ever since. I’ve worked in the Finance Department as well as the Department of Public Utilities. I did leave the City briefly to work for the Ohio Democratic Party and then worked on a U.S. Senate campaign, but I knew I would be back because I truly love what I do.

What do you think is the most important thing you can tell City Paper readers about yourself that will assist them in making a decision concerning casting their vote in the upcoming election?

I have an engineering degree and a law degree. I am constantly thinking about process improvement and how we can change our rules and policies to make life easier for everyone in Toledo.

Do you think our downtown areas are healthy and successful? If not, what would you do to change that?

I love downtown Toledo, and we have seen so many improvements over the last decade. It is our only neighborhood that is growing in population. I look forward to converting more of the vacant office space into housing, much like the old Wonder Bread factory building that I currently live in.

What’s more important for our city right now: building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing/expanding/better utilizing our existing homes and storefronts?

Our housing stock is old. Most of the housing in Toledo was built before I was born. I would really love to see some new builds. I would also love to see more diversity in housing like townhomes, condos, and brownstones.

How do you feel about the transportation options currently available in our city? Can all of our residents affordably get where they need to go? If not, what will you do to improve

transportation in our city?

We have really focused on adding more bike lanes to make Toledo more walkable and rideable for the folks that do not have vehicles. TARTA is an amazing partner and has really stepped up their operations in recent years. There’s still a lot more we can do though. We are currently exploring rapid transit between downtown and the Franklin Park Mall, and I think this would be a huge benefit for folks who can’t or don’t want to depend on a car all the time.

If you could change one thing in our zoning code, what would it be and why?

Our zoning code is too restric- tive in regards to single family housing. That is the first thing I would change.

What neighborhood do you live in? Why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in our town?

I live in the Historic Vistula neighborhood with my husband and my chocolate lab, Bo. We wanted to live near downtown where we both work and we absolutely love our apartment living. I can often be seen taking my dog for a walk along Summit Street, eating

breakfast at Summit Diner, hanging out at Toledo Pickle, grabbing catfish nuggets at Bertha Mae’s, and socializing at Tolhouse, Toledo Spirits, and now Ostrich Towne! I love living in a neighborhood with lots of things to be able to walk to and enjoy. I cannot wait for the next stages of the Riverwalk that our Metroparks is developing. Don’t ever tell me there’s nothing to do in Toledo, because there is a lot going on right in my neighborhood.





