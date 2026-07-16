City Pages: Pages of Glass: Romancing The Glass City

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A Growing Literary Celebration in Northwest Ohio

Sisters Kersten Davis and Ashley Boggs are bringing their shared vision to life with Pages of Glass: Romancing the Glass City. On August 1st in Maumee, the literary community will gather at the Lucas County Recreation Center & Clubhouse for a full-day book convention that brings together readers, indie authors, and bookish creators. This year’s event features 44 vendors and 91 authors, blending returning favorites with an expanding lineup of new voices.

Built from their shared love of reading and community-building, Davis and Boggs co-founded the convention, which has quickly grown into one of the region’s most anticipated literary events.

From small book clubs to a regional convention

Pages of Glass didn’t begin as a large-scale convention. It started with a simple idea after attending a smaller book event in Dayton.

According to co-founder Ashley Boggs, the goal was clear: bring something similar and even more community-driven to the Toledo area.

“We realized there wasn’t anything like this in Toledo or Northwest Ohio,” Kersten Davis explained. “It felt like a perfect place for it. Big romance readers, but no local space built around them.”

What began as casual meetups, book swaps and coffee shop gatherings quickly evolved into something larger. Their first official convention launched in 2025 and far exceeded expectations, drawing more than 800 attendees and over 1,000 participants when including authors and volunteers.

“We didn’t expect it to grow like that so fast,” Boggs said. “But people showed up and told us they wanted more.”

A passion for reading and community

For both founders, reading has been a lifelong passion.

Boggs and Davis both describe themselves as lifelong readers, having started in childhood before stepping away briefly during college years. The return came during the pandemic, when reading once again became a source of comfort and joy.

Davis, an intervention specialist working in special education, also brings her professional background into the heart of the event. She works with literacy and communication daily, coaches soccer, sings in a choir and describes Pages of Glass as her creative outlet.

She says the motivation behind the convention is rooted in representation and accessibility.

“Romance is one of the top-selling genres in bookstores,” she noted. “But it often gets dismissed. We wanted to create a space that uplifts romance readers and celebrates them.”

Boggs, an audiologist and former school-based 504 coordinator, echoes that sentiment. For her, the convention is as much about human connection as it is about books.

“When you find people who are just as excited as you are about stories, it’s incredible,” she said. “It builds real community.”

What makes Pages of Glass different

What began as a grassroots gathering has rapidly expanded. This year’s event includes:

A large lineup of authors and vendors

Returning and debut indie writers

A curated selection process involving a 10-person review group

Vendor spaces, including tattoo artists and creative studios

Raffle baskets and community giveaways

VIP experiences and early-entry perks

The founders emphasize accessibility as a guiding principle. General admission remains intentionally low-cost, just $5, so attendees can spend more on supporting authors directly.

“We want people to spend their money on books and creators, not just entry fees,” Davis said.

The convention also prioritizes safety and community standards, with applications reviewed for alignment with the event’s values and reader safety.

Rapid growth and a loyal community

In just a short time, Pages of Glass has expanded at an extraordinary pace. The first convention exceeded expectations and the second year saw even more growth in both attendance and participation.

2025: Over 800 attendees

2026: Expanded author and vendor lineup, with increased space and programming

2027: Already planned with a significantly larger venue and expanded capacity with bigger author names

Interest has grown so quickly that applications for future events are submitted more than a year in advance.

“We had to open 2027 applications almost immediately after this year,” Davis said. “It’s just growing faster than we ever imagined.”

Romance, community and representation

A major focus of Pages of Glass is showcasing the diversity within romance literature. From sports romance and romantic suspense to mafia romance and closed-door stories, the event highlights the genre’s wide range of subgenres and audiences.

Davis emphasizes that inclusivity is key.

“There are so many types of romance readers,” she said. “Everyone can find something that fits their niche.”

The event also highlights indie authors and creators who may not always get space at larger conventions. Organizers believe this helps strengthen both local and national literary communities.

Looking ahead

With plans already underway for 2027 and beyond, Pages of Glass is evolving into more than a single annual event. The organizers are also developing additional programming, including future conventions and community-focused literary events.

A planned children’s book convention is also in development, further expanding the organization’s mission to support readers of all ages. This convention is set to be held on April 10, 2027 called Tales From The Glass City.

The next Pages of Glass: Romancing the Glass City is set for July 31, 2027.

At its core, Pages of Glass remains rooted in a simple idea: books bring people together.

Event details

Pages of Glass: Romancing the Glass City

Lucas County Recreation Center & Clubhouse

August 1st 12:30-4:30pm

48+ vendors and growing author lineup

For information and full line up of authors and vendors visit: pagesofglass.my.canva.site