City of Toledo Calls for Flag Redesign Submissions

The City of Toledo, in partnership with the Arts Commission of Greater Toledo is calling for local artists to submit designs for a new Toledo flag.

“This initiative aims to engage the community in reimagining the city’s visual identity and unify residents around a flag that reflects Toledo’s spirit and values,” the City of Toledo said on the website.

A Design Review Board, composed of community members will help select the new city flag.

Artists will be able to submit their designs beginning in June. Submissions for the redesigned flag are due by July 15.

Flag design semi-finalists will be chosen by the board in September, with their designs displayed at Momentum for further public input. The board will then make their final flag choice in the fall.

The new flag will be unveiled for Toledo’s 188th birthday on Jan. 7, 2025.

The City of Toledo also provided helpful hints to artists wanting to create a flag design. They advise artists to keep their designs simple and distinctive, using meaningful symbols and two or three basic colors. No lettering or seals are to be used in flag designs as well.

To participate in the contest you must be a Toledo city resident. Design submissions are anonymous to maintain fairness in the choosing process.

More information will be posted on the City of Toledo’s website closer to the start of the contest.

For more information on the City of Toledo Flag Redesign contest, visit toledo.oh.gov/residents/community/flag?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=pr.