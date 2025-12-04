City Chefs 2025: Home For The Holidays

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Local chefs share their favorite holiday inspiration & comfort food!

Mancy’s Steakhouse

953 Phillips Ave. • Toledo, OH • mancyssteakhouse.com

Apricot Nut Cake

Dough

3/4 C sugar

3C flour

2 teaspoon baking powder

2 sticks butter

3 egg yolk

2 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 C sour cream

Combine sugar, flour, baking powder and butter- work together well. Add egg yolks, vanilla, and sour cream

Cover and chill. Divide into 2. Roll out and cover the bottom of a 9×13 cake pan.



Nut filling

2c chopped walnuts

Dash salt

3/4 c sugar

3 well beaten egg whites

Spread nut mixture on top of dough layer.

Apricot filling – we get that from the Hungarian bakery in Birmingham.

Roll out the other dough ball and cut into strips. Create the top layer of lattice. Brush with 1 beaten egg. Bake for 40 minutes @350.

Chef Kasey Szirotnyak

Where do you eat for comfort food when you’re off the clock? Bangkok kitchen, the Lad Na soothes my soul.

Something I’ll never make as well as my mom is: Corn casserole At this time of year my favorite thing to eat is: Holiday cookies!

An ingredient I am most excited about right now are: All the squashes. If you were a spice, which one would you be? Clove.

What’s your “last meal” request — and who’s cooking it? Chicken paprikas from Aunt Carol.

What’s one food trend you wish would disappear forever? Anything with matcha in it.

What does this dish/recipe mean to you? Apricot Nut Cake: It’s a traditional Hungarian dessert. It brings back happy childhood memories of holidays before both sets of my grandparents passed away.

Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S St Clair St. • Downtown Toledo • yeoldedurtybird.com

Holiday Brussel Sprouts

Ingredients

• 1 1⁄2 pounds Brussels sprouts,

trimmed and cut in half (long way)

• 3 Tablespoon Olive oil

• 3⁄4 teaspoon Sea salt

• 1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper

• 3⁄4 cup Dried Cranberries

• Balsamic glaze drizzle

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400° Fahrenheit.

In a bowl toss the Brussels sprouts with olive oil, salt and pepper.

Pour them on a sheet pan, spread out evenly and roast for 35-40 minutes.

When done…pour the roasted Brussels sprouts into a bowl, add dried cranberries and toss together.

Place in serving dish then drizzle with Balsamic glaze.

Don McCluskey – Head Chef



What does this dish/recipe mean to you? It means it is time for Ye Olde Durty Bird’s Traditional Holiday Prime Rib Dinner served with the Holiday Brussel Sprouts.

Where do you eat for ‘comfort’ food when you’re off the clock? My parent’s house.

Something I’ll never make as well as my mom is: Homemade Ravioli.

Dish or techniques I’m known for: Soups. At this time of year my favorite thing to eat is: Pumpkin Bread.

An ingredient I am most excited about right now are: Flavored Italian Sausages.

What’s one food trend you wish would disappear forever? Dill Pickle everything.

Mancy’s Bluewater Grille

461 W Dussel Dr. • Maumee, OH • mancysbluewater.com

No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake With Brown Butter Biscoff Crust

The crust

2 cups biscoff cookies

1⁄4 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 stick melted butter (reserve 1 tbsp)

Brown butter in saute pan until nutty

smelling over medium heat.

Strain milk solids.

Add all to food processor and pulse until

fine crumbs and combined.

Press into a 9 inch pie plate.

Bake 350 for 5 minutes.

Chill.

The filling

1 1⁄2 blocks softened cream cheese

1 cup canned pumpkin

1 tbsp vanilla

1 1⁄2 tsp cinnamon

1⁄2 teaspoon nutmeg

1⁄4 tsp allspice

1 1⁄4 cups powdered sugar

2 cups heavy cream

1 tbsp reserved melted brown butter

Beat heavy cream to stiff peaks. Set aside.

Beat together remaining ingredients with a hand mixer until smooth and silky.

Gently fold in whipped heavy cream.

Add filling into pie crust.

Chill 4 hours or until cold.

Garnish with whipped cream and biscoff cookies.

Serve with caramel sauce, if desired.

Chef Liz Anderson

What does this dish/recipe mean to you? It reminds me of making holiday pies, with family,

that are simple and delicious.

Where do you eat for comfort food when you’re off the clock? At my mom’s house!

Something I’ll never make as well as my mom is: Her homemade holiday dinner rolls. I have tried to replicate them, they’re just never like hers.

At this time of year my favorite thing to eat is: Any hot tea, but mainly chai with coconut milk.

If you were a spice, which one would you be? Hot honey – sweet & spicey.

What’s your “last meal” request — and who’s cooking it? My grandma’s beef and noodles.

What’s one food trend you wish would disappear forever? Crumbl cookies – so overrated.

Claude’s Bistro & Bar

5103 Levis Commons Blvd. • Perrysburg • claudesbistro-bar.com

Chef Zach Moser

His Dish: Braised Lamb Shank osso buco w/ fresh pappardelle, gremolata and Parmesan.

What does this dish/recipe mean to you? Midwest comfort

Where do you eat for ‘comfort’ food when you’re off the clock? At home with family.

Something I’ll never make as well as my mom is: Pigs in a blanket.

Dish or techniques I’m known for: Slow Braising.

At this time of year my favorite thing to eat is: Turkey and Game meats.

An ingredient I am most excited about right now are: More of a dish but I’m trying to perfect Tamales.

If you were a spice, which one would you be? Paprika

What’s your “last meal” request — and who’s cooking it? Tamales from my friend’s mom

What’s one food trend you wish would disappear forever? Chain fast food restaurants, eat local and healthier.

Parkway Place Catering

2592 Parkway Plaza, Maumee • parkwayplaceevents.com

Chef Julie’s Pot Roast

4 # boneless beef chuck roast, trimmed

5 T. mixture of kosher salt, black pepper and granulated garlic

1 large onion, diced

2 large carrots, peeled and diced

2 celery stalks, diced

6 c. beef broth

1) Preheat oven to 275 degrees.

2) Rub salt mixture onto roast, covering all sides.

3) Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a Dutch oven or an oven safe roasting dish. Sear over high heat. Cook the meat, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides, 3 to 4 minutes, each side.

4) Adding in the vegetables to get a quick color on them.

5) Remove from heat. Cover with beef broth, place lid over top and put into oven.

6) Cooking for 2 ½ to 3 hours. Until fork tender! Should be about 145 degrees when finished.

7) When finished, in a separate pan, melt 2 sticks of butter and whisk in 1 cup of flour, creating a roux. Stirring constantly, cooking 2-3 minutes, until smooth.

8) Gradually whisk in beef broth, making sure there are no lumps.

9) Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 5-10 minutes, or until the gravy has thickened to your desired consistency.

10) Serve over mashed potatoes and sliced pot roast.

11) Pair with your favorite vegetable and red wine and enjoy!

Executive Chef Julie Ziethlow

What does this dish/recipe mean to you? It means hometown and comfort to me. A bit of nostalgia if you will.

Where do you eat for comfort food when you’re off the clock? Schmucker’s!

Dish or techniques you’re known for: Flavor balancing, plating and presentation. And my charcuterie boards!

If you were a spice, which one would you be? Pepper. Because I’ve found that perfect balance in life. Depending on the situation, I could be sweet or spicy, subtle or strong.

At this time of year my favorite thing to eat is: Slow roasted pork loin with natural jus, roasted buttered spaghetti squash and maple baked sweet potatoes. Maybe throw in a cobbler of some sort! Or just a warm bowl of chicken gnocchi soup.



Rockwell’s at the Oliver House

27 Broadway St. • Toledo, OH • rockwells.mbaybrew.com

Chef Damian Clarke

His Dish: Sausage Stuffing

What does this dish/recipe mean to you? This recipe represents my childhood, I would wait for my mom to make them. She only made them one time per year at Christmas time.

Where do you eat for ‘comfort’ food when you’re off the clock? My mother in law makes a special homemade spaghetti sauce for special occasions that I always look forward to.

Something I’ll never make as well as my mom is: A Colorado roast is something I have tried several times and will never be able to make as well as my mom.

Dish or techniques the chef is known for: The honey lime chicken that is on our menu I have brought from one restaurant I have worked at to another. It is always a hit!

At this time of year my favorite thing to eat is: Homemade cinnamon rolls and eggnog, this is the only time of year I eat cinnamon rolls.

An ingredient I am most excited about right now are: This time of year I love working with is sage. This time of year it works perfectly with the foods that are commonly served at this time of year.

If you were a spice, which one would you be? I would be garlic, it is my favorite and so versatile.

What’s your “last meal” request — and who’s cooking it? I would love to have a meal cooked by Bobby Flay, I would let him decide and hope that he made something that includes seafood!

What’s one food trend you wish would disappear forever? Vegan foods, I understand people have preferences but it takes a lot of creativity away from the chefs when that isn’t their specialty.

Rosie’s/Rosaria’s

606 N McCord Rd. • Toledo, OH • rosiesitaliangrille.com • 135 W 3rd St. • Perrysburg, OH rosariason3rd.com

Cajun fried turkey recipe

Ingredients:

1 10 # average bone-in or boneless

turkey breast (I prefer boneless)

Liquid Injection recipe

1 cup red hot or desired hot sauce

1⁄4 cup chicken stock

1⁄2 tsp cayenne pepper

1⁄2 tsp white pepper

1⁄2 tsp garlic powder

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients together, and with a meat injector, inject the turkey in numerous spots. Once the turkey is injected with the hot sauce mixture, set it aside and make the breading.

Breading recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 TBSP Kosher salt

1 TBSP cayenne pepper

1 TBSP black pepper

1 TBSP white pepper

1 TBSP paprika

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients together, then coat the turkey, shaking off the excess flour. Deep fry at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes or until golden brown. Once the turkey is done frying, place it in a 375-degree oven uncovered until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. When the turkey reaches 165 degrees F, remove from the oven and let rest for at least 10 minutes, slice to desired thickness, and serve with the horseradish sauce and your favorite side dishes.

Executive Chef Eric Kish

What does this dish recipe mean to me? This dish means holidays to me; it’s the one

dish I consistently cook for the holidays, and friends and family talk about it all year round. I’m also currently up to making 8-10 of these turkeys every Thanksgiving for friends and family.

Where do I eat comfort food when I’m off the clock? When I’m off the clock and I want good comfort food, I call my mom and ask her if she can make me one of my favorites. She always says yes. Everything she makes is wonderful, but she knows my top 3 favorites, and I let her surprise me on which one she chooses to make.

This time of year, what is my favorite thing to eat? This time of year, my favorite thing to eat is prime rib; it’s another one of those things that remind me of the holidays.

The Toledo Club

235 14th St. • Toledo, Ohio • toledoclub.org

Executive Chef Sean Moran

His Dish: Macadamia Crusted Halibut with cranberry pecan wild rice risotto and charred broccolini

What do you eat for ‘comfort’ food when you’re off the clock? Hungarian Paprikás csirke (“paprika chicken” in English), made by my mother-in-law, Bonnie, and traditional pigs in the blanket, made by my Uncle Terry.

Something I’ll never make as well as my mom is: Sausage bread, she wasn’t the best cook, but her sausage bread at the holidays was a family staple.

At this time of year my favorite thing to eat is: A bowl of loaded chili What’s your “last meal” request — and who’s cooking it? A Wagyu bone in ribeye prepared medium rare by my wife.



Mancy’s Italian

5453 Monroe St. • Toledo, OH • mancysitalian.com

Chef Casey Sadowski

Where do you eat for comfort food when you’re off the clock? Home with my family preferably. It’s hard to pick a restaurant when you work in the ultimate comfort food location, Mancy’s Italian.

Something I’ll never make as well as my mom is: Chicken Paprikash! I distinctly remember it being better than the Budapest restaurant, which in my opinion says a lot.

Dish or techniques I’m known for: Its always changing but here at the Italian I’d confidently say I make the best Chicken Marsala.

At this time of year my favorite thing to eat is: Soup and chili. Tis the season!

An ingredient I am most excited about right now are: Different types of mushrooms. It screams comfort food for me.

If you were a spice, which one would you be? Everything Bagel seasoning.

What’s your “last meal” request — and who’s cooking it? Buffalo chicken Mac and cheese from my uncle.

What’s one food trend you wish would disappear forever? CONVENIENCE!!!!! Convenience is the death of the culinary world in my opinion. I think people are getting too complacent and being lazy. Fast food, Doordash, Uber-eats, food subscriptions, it all takes away from the experience. The food is never as good; it’s all slopped into a box. Most, if not all, is fried and over processed. And it costs almost triple than what it would if you cooked at home.

Shorty’s True American Roadhouse

5111 Monroe St. • Toledo, OH • shortystoledo.com

Brandon Bugsby

Favorite holiday dish: My favorite holiday dish is one that has brought families together for over 20 years – Shorty’s Ultimate BBQ Feast is a sure-fire way to please the whole family.

Where do you eat for ‘comfort’ food when you’re off the clock? There is no place like home.

Something I’ll never make as well as my mom is: London Broil and brown rice. Somehow, she took something so simple, and turned into a masterpiece.

Dish or techniques I’m known for: No one smokes ribs quite like we do here at Shorty’s True American Roadhouse. At this time of year my favorite thing to eat is: St. Louis Style Spare Ribs

If you were a spice, which one would you be? Salt, you need it for everything.

What’s your “last meal” request — and who’s cooking it? For my last meal I would have to take a bone-in dry, aged ribeye from Mancy’s Steakhouse with their signature bone-marrow butter. It’ll knock your socks off.

Marcel’s

6600 W. Sylvania Ave. • Sylvania, OH • marcels419.com

Pan-seared salmon glazed with bourbon infused cranberry-rosemary-orange marmalade and served on a wild rice pilaf

Pan seared Salmon on wild rice pilaf

4 x 6-7 oz. portion of Salmon

1 cup dry brown rice, red rice/wild rice blend*, rinsed well

2 cups court bouillon (vegetable stock)

2 tablespoons of unsalted butter

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

2 shallots, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 cup of sliced mushrooms

1 garlic clove, grated/minced

½ teaspoon kosher salt

⅓ cup chopped fresh parsley

Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions on the pilaf

In a saucepan, combine the rice, water, and 1 teaspoon of the olive oil. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce the heat, and simmer for 45 minutes, or until the water is absorbed. Remove from the heat and let sit, covered, for 10 minutes. Incorporate butter. Fluff with a fork. While the rice is still warm, toss it with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and butter, the garlic, parsley salt, and several grinds of pepper. Sauté the shallot, mushroom and garlic until translucent, toss again to combine. Season to taste, garnish with more parsley, and serve. Pan sear Salmon in sauté pan and cook until desired temperature and or a nice crust has formed. “Chef’s favorite” is cooked medium-well serve with the marmalade and finish with fresh chopped parsley.

Rosemary-Cranberry-Orange marmalade

This recipe uses the natural pectin in the citrus fruit to set the marmalade without requiring added pectin.

Ingredients

4 large oranges (about 2 to 2.3 pounds)

4 cups water (plus more for boiling the rinds)

4 cups granulated sugar

2 cups of cranberries

2 tablespoons of minced rosemary

1 Teaspoon of garlic

½ cup of port wine

½ cup bourbon

Pinch of salt

1 cup of frozen orange juice concentrate

1 table spoon of vanilla extract

Equipment

Large, heavy-bottomed saucepan or Dutch oven

Sharp knife or mandoline

Food processor (optional, for finer chopping)

Instructions

Prepare the fruit. Wash the oranges thoroughly in hot water to remove any wax or residue. Carefully peel the rind from the oranges, saving the rinds. Scrape off and discard any thick, white pith from the rinds to reduce bitterness. Slice the remaining peeled fruit into small pieces, removing and discarding any seeds. Julienne or thinly slice the rinds into small, uniform strips. Soak the rinds (optional, but recommended). For less bitterness and a softer peel, place the rind strips in a saucepan, cover with water, bring to a boil, and boil for 10 minutes. Drain the water, cover again with fresh water, and repeat the process two more times. Combine ingredients and soak overnight. In a large pot, combine the prepared orange slices, rinds. Add 4 cups of water. Bring the mixture to a boil, then remove from heat, cover, and let it soak at room temperature for 12 to 24 hours. This step helps extract natural pectin and softens the peels. Cook the fruit mixture. The next day, place the pot over medium-high heat and bring the mixture to a full boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, uncovered, for about 45 minutes to an hour, or until the peels are very soft and the liquid has reduced by about half. Add sugar, cranberries and the rest of the ingredients and cook to set. Add the sugar to the pot and stir until it is completely dissolved. Increase the heat to medium-high and bring the mixture back to a rolling boil. Continue to boil rapidly, stirring frequently, until the marmalade thickens and reaches the setting point (around 220°F-223°F on a candy thermometer). This usually takes 15-20 minutes. Test the set. To verify the marmalade is ready, place a small spoonful on a chilled plate that has been in the freezer for a few minutes. Let it cool for a minute; if it wrinkles when gently pushed with a finger, it’s done. If it is too runny, continue to cook for a few more minutes and retest.

Marcel Hesseling – Chef/Owner

Where do you eat for ‘comfort’ food when you’re off the clock? I like to eat at home with my family. My wife cooks, as well as my mother-in-law and other friends and family. As a chef, there is nothing more comforting than when someone cooks for me.

Something I’ll never make as well as my mom is: Braised red cab- bage with apples and cinnamon. It’s a very traditional Dutch side dish in the winter and a very unique flavor profile for American’s. It’s currently served on the side of our grilled double-bone pork chop and described as “Carla’s Way” for my mom. Dish or techniques the chef is known for: My wife would say that when I prepare French cuisine, it’s incredible but when I prepare comfort food, it’s life-changing.

At this time of year my favorite thing to eat is: Fall/winter flavors are my favorite. They remind me of the Netherlands, of my family, and gezelligheid (a feeling of coziness, conviviality and warmth).

An ingredient I am most excited about right now are: It’s not right now per se but I am really excited about a whole steer I just purchased from a local farmer. I toured his farm and his small herd is pasture-raised and grass-fed, with no added hormones or antibiotics. The farmer also sustainably grows feed corn and grinds it himself for the cattle in the winter. The animals are very well cared for and we will be featuring some very nice Angus beef starting in February.

If you were a spice, which one would you be? Nutmeg.

What’s your “last meal” request — and who’s cooking it? A warm Dutch apple pie made by my mom.

What’s one food trend you wish would disappear forever? This business is hard enough, I’m not going to vote one of my colleagues off the island!

Quimby’s

3536 W Sterns Rd, • Lambertville, MI • quimbysrestaurantandbar.com

Chef Tommy McLaren

His Dish: Baked Ziti

Where do you eat for ‘comfort’ food when you’re off the clock? The dish is baked ziti,it has ground sausage and garlic sauteed with red peppers and onions and ricotta cheese with homemade marinara sauce. topped with mozzarella cheese and baked.

Cooking trend I could do without: Deconstructed cooking. I want my egg roll with everything in it..I already know what’s in it don’t need to see it on the plate.

Favorite holiday dish: We didn’t have many Christmas traditions at my house my mom always made cookies on Christmas when I was a kid I always remember the smell. (Rip mom)