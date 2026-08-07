Chowline: The Nighttime Is The Right Time

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Monroe coffee shop Nocturnal celebrates spooky vibes

The giant skeleton looming over the front door is your first indication that Nocturnal isn’t your typical corner coffee shop.

Located in downtown Monroe, MI. on a corner of Front Street in a century-old building, Nocturnal’s moodily lit brick interior transports you into a world of books, witchery and damn good coffee.

Walking into Nocturnal provides a magical experience, mixing a Victorian aesthetic with the mystical, historical charm that one might find in Salem, Mass. It’s the kind of place where you can practically feel ghosts — or Jack the Ripper — watching you from around the brick corners.

Super Shelley

An inspiration for Nocturnal is Frankenstein author Mary Shelley, a personal hero of shop co-owner Hannah Holdwick, who runs the shop with her husband Zach. “Mary Shelley is my idol,” said Hannah. “We also wanted to incorporate elements of Poe, Byron, and other literary influences”

Even though Nocturnal doesn’t serve Edgar Allen Poe’s beloved absinthe or any other alcohol, the dark literary world is all over this charming, slightly spooky coffee shop. The constantly changing menu currently offers drinks such as Hyde’s Concoction, house-made apple cider mixed with freshly made pumpkin syrup. Or for the ultimate nightcap, try the Sleepy Hollow moon milk, a tasty potion made with oat milk, maple, lavender, and ashwagandha. One mug of this and you’ll be ready for a night of lucid dreams.

Fourth Wing-mania

Nocturnal rotates their specialty drinks menu and their current batch of ever-changing concoctions are from the Enemies to Lovers menu, featuring drinks inspired by the literary world of Fourth Wing author Rebecca Yarros, such as the Alphahole drink, an iced coconut latte with charcoal coconut cold foam sprinkled with coconut. If coconut isn’t your bag, there’s the Star-Crossed, a hot vanilla mocha with cayenne and cinnamon; the perfect brew for reading a spicy book.

Nighttime necessity

The Holdwicks worked for nearly two years to bring Nocturnal to life. Hannah was an English teacher who dreamed of opening a coffee shop that catered to an after-hours crowd.

“I would come home from teaching, and there wasn’t any place where I could hang out,” said Hannah. “So, I recognized there was a need for a place like this.”

Thus, Nocturnal was born. The Hold- wicks bought the building a 2 W. Front Street, spent a couple of years renovating it and learned the craft of coffee drinks.

“There was a lot of trial and error when it came to the drinks,” laughed Hannah. “I would experiment with a new drink, give it to Zach to try, and he’d be like, ‘That’s gross. Try something new.’”

Nocturnal also serves yummy cookies and pastries, courtesy of Cakes by Stephanie, and offers live music at various times. It’s the perfect little place to visit before going home for the evening.

“We love books, and we love coffee,” said Hannah. “That’s what Nocturnal is all about.”

2 W. Front Street, Monroe. MI;

Weds & Thurs 3pm–9pm

Fri & Sat 3pm–10pm.

nocturnalmonroe.com