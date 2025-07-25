Chop Machine Cycles: Custom Harley Builds with Heart and Grit

Toledo Mechanic Michael Schrickel Keeps the Ride Alive Since 2013

From BMX to V-Twins: A Lifelong Passion Ignited

Michael Schrickel’s love for bikes started early—age three, to be exact—with an Evel Knievel stunt cycle toy. Growing up in the projects without internet, cable, or cash, Schrickel learned how to fix and modify bikes out of necessity. By age ten, he was already tearing apart and rebuilding dirt bikes.

“That’s when it started—me fixing things myself,” he recalls. “First it was my BMX, then dirt bikes, and eventually motorcycles.”

His childhood grit became a lifelong pursuit, leading him to Arizona’s Motorcycle Mechanics Institute in 2009 to specialize in Harley Davidson bikes. By 2013, his dream became reality with the opening of Chop Machine Cycles, now a staple in Toledo’s motorcycle community.

A Full-Service Harley Davidson Shop with Soul

Located at 3659 Marine Rd, Toledo, OH, Chop Machine Cycles is a self-owned, full-service motorcycle shop. The business is known for providing affordable repairs, honest service, and fully customized Harley Davidson builds. Customers praise the shop’s transparency—Schrickel only sells what’s necessary, no upselling or pressure.

“We mainly build and customize Harley Davidson Sportsters,” Schrickel says. “But we’ll work on any Harley. Every bike that comes through here is fully inspected.”

As demand continues to grow, Schrickel plans to expand the shop—adding a second building with a top floor for workspace, and a front retail area dedicated to his exclusive Chop Machine merch.

What Sets Chop Machine Apart

Over 35 years of Harley mechanic experience

Top-rated 5-star reviews for affordability and service

Honest pricing —no upsells, just what you need

Certified inspections on all used bikes for sale

Custom builds using parts from top suppliers like V-Twin Manufacturing, Drag Specialties, and Biltwell

Chop Machine has earned a reputation as the go-to spot for used Harleys at unbeatable prices. Customers also flock to the shop’s original clothing line, which includes hats, shirts, and more—designed by Schrickel himself.

Advice for First-Time Customizers

“For anyone looking to customize their bike, my advice is simple,” Schrickel says. “Know what you want, and do your research. Once you start customizing, it’s hard to stop—and it can get expensive if you change your mind halfway through.”

Built from the Ground Up

One of Schrickel’s proudest memories is working on his first bike before he even had a garage lift. “I took it apart and rebuilt it piece by piece. That was when I knew this was what I was meant to do.”

For him, every bike is a blank canvas. “You never know what’s going to roll into the shop, and that’s what keeps it exciting. It’s never been about punching a clock—I built this life to create something every day.”

Visit or Contact

Chop Machine Cycles

3659 Marine Rd, Toledo, OH 43609

(419) 260-0067

website: https://www.chopmachinecycles.com/

[email protected]

visit facebook and instagram

Custom builds, full servicing, resale Harleys, and original apparel