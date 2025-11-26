Celebrating Toledo Through the Work of a Local Artist

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

When visitors step into the Canticle Center at Lourdes University, they’re first met with a gallery of paintings that feel both familiar and newly illuminated. The show is a retrospective of watercolor artist Kathy Palmer Genzeman, a lifelong Toledoan who passed away last year, leaving behind a body of work that honors the city she spent her life painting.

Genzeman spent 34 years teaching art in Toledo Public Schools, shaping generations of young artists at schools including Waite, DeVilbiss and Bowsher. Even while working full-time, she continued to paint, drawn to the city’s familiar sights such as the High Level Bridge, the Toledo Museum of Art and scenes of the Metroparks shifting through seasons.

Many of the pieces on display come directly from her family’s private collection, offered to Lourdes for this exhibition as a way to celebrate her life and long career.

The show is curated by Erin Palmer Szavuly, chair of the Lourdes art department and a fellow member of the Athena Art Society, where she first encountered Genzeman’s work. “There are so many beautiful pieces overall, but I was really taken with some of the Toledo local images,” Szavuly said.

Walking through the gallery, it’s easy to see why. From the Metroparks’ new treehouses to the lively spectacle of Jeep Fest, her paintings captured both the landmarks and the less-obvious corners of the community.

Some works are available for purchase; others remain with the family. The show is open to the public and offers a chance to see the city through the eyes of someone who spent a lifetime painting it back to itself.

The gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 10am-4pm and by appointment (contact [email protected]). A closing reception will be held on Sunday, December 7, from 2-4pm.