Celebrating 25 Years of Sidelines Sports Eatery: A Quarter Century of Flavor, Friendship and Fun

When Sidelines Sports Eatery first opened its doors in 1999, owners Eric Sitter, Jerry Edmondson and Chris Etts weren’t thinking about building a local legend. Jerry and Chris were friends and coworkers—from roofing, of all industries—who stumbled across a restaurant space in Lambertville they knew they wanted to put a restaurant in. They needed a chef, called up Eric, when Eric said yes, they decided to take a leap of faith. No grand plan. No big strategy. Just a belief that they could create something special.

Twenty-five years later, that “something” has become a beloved neighborhood institution, where fans, families and food lovers gather like it’s their second home. Sidelines is a place where the recipes stay true, the community stays close and the stories only get better with time.

This anniversary is a celebration of all of it: the victories, the mishaps, the growth, the people—and of course, the ribs.

Humble beginnings and big breakthroughs

Like all great stories, Sidelines started with an unlikely moment of success. In their early years, the team entered the local Rib-Off with nothing more than a 10×10 pop-up tent surrounded by giant professional setups. They weren’t there to win; they just wanted to sell ribs and enjoy the day.

And then they won. First place.

“That changed everything,” Eric says. “Our sales doubled overnight. It was the moment we realized—this is real. This is happening.”

From that point forward, Sidelines took off—not because of flashy marketing or fancy equipment, but because people tasted something they loved and felt something genuine behind it.

A commitment to quality (No Compromises Allowed)

Some restaurants survive by reinventing themselves. Sidelines survived by staying true to its roots.

“Consistency matters,” Eric says. “If a recipe is good, don’t mess with it.”

And so, the team didn’t.

The ribs? Same recipe, same sauce, same everything for all 25 years.

The fowl balls? Haven’t changed in two decades.

What has evolved is their commitment to ingredients. Sidelines refuses to compromise on high-quality, all-natural proteins—hormone-free, antibiotic-free, responsibly raised. Yes, it costs more, but cutting corners was never part of the playbook.

The original restaurant makeover could’ve been its own HGTV episode. With a shoestring budget, the trio ripped out awful carpeting and replaced it with barn wood siding—nailed right to the floor, stained, sealed and hoped for the best.

“It shouldn’t have worked,” Eric laughs, “but it did. And we had that floor for 10–15 years.”

It’s a perfect metaphor for Sidelines itself: resourceful, scrappy, unexpectedly brilliant and full of character.

Growing as owners, leaders and friends

Running a restaurant with close friends is a gamble most people warn against. But for Eric, Jerry and Chris, it’s been anything but chaotic.

“It’s a fairytale,” Eric says. “We balance each other. In 25 years, we’ve only had one two-to-one vote.”

Still, there were tough lessons. Their second location was both the best and worst thing that happened: it failed—but taught them more about numbers, operations and resilience than any success could have.

“It made me a better operator,” Eric reflects. “I’d tell my younger self to learn the financial side sooner.”

A community that’s become family

Sidelines isn’t just a restaurant—it’s a gathering place where traditions grow, kids become regulars and regulars become extended family.

“We’ve been around long enough that customers who were kids when we opened now bring their own kids,” Eric says. “I even have employees whose parents I hired when they were teenagers.”

Supporting youth sports has also become a cornerstone of the restaurant’s identity. Feeding teams, sponsoring events, giving back—all part of what makes Sidelines a true community partner.

The fun stories of sidelines

Here are the behind-the-scenes moments, heated debates and hilarious mishaps that helped define Sidelines over the years.

The funniest disaster that wasn’t

One day a manager called Eric in a panic: the big freezer was “dying,” food thawing everywhere, a total meltdown situation.

Eric rushed in.

The freezer… was unplugged.

He plugged it back in, said “all fixed,” and went home. Leaving the manager staring in disbelief. Eric said he will never forget this moment. It was the funniest thing to him.

The great sidelines fry war

The most polarizing menu debate:

Steak fries vs. seasoned waffle fries

Eric once tried eliminating one. Customers revolted. It’s a 50/50 split—and neither fry is going anywhere.

The Recipe Fail That Still Haunts Them

When honey prices shot up 200%, the team tried creating a honey-free sweet BBQ sauce.

“It was terrible,” Eric admits.

They scrapped it immediately and returned to the original.

The dish cooks hate making (but everyone loves ordering)

The beloved Carolina Cuban is the kitchen’s sworn enemy during a rush. Delicious? Absolutely. Easy? Absolutely not. It requires constant attention and “babysitting” from start to finish.

The club sandwich—just as needy—was eventually removed from the menu because of how labor-intensive it was.

The wildest game-day moment ever

The 2006 #1 vs. #2 Michigan–Ohio State showdown still holds the crown. The energy was unreal—strangers hugging, drinks flying, everyone living and dying with every play.

Ohio State won by 3. Sidelines nearly blew the roof off.

Looking ahead: The next 25 years

Eric has a simple dream for the future: keep Sidelines in the family.

“Someday I’d love for our employees to take it over,” he says. “They helped build this place.”

And if Sidelines ever expanded just for fun? Florida.

“There’s nothing like Sidelines down there. We’d do great.”

After 25 years of rib victories, freezer fiascos, fry debates, unforgettable staff, loyal customers and a whole lot of heart, one thing is clear:

Sidelines Sports Eatery isn’t just a restaurant. It’s a legacy.

Here’s to the next 25 years—cheers!