Celebrate the 13th Annual Barrio Latino Festival

The Nuestra Gente Community Projects is hosting the 13th annual Barrio Latino Art Festival on Aug. 10 from 3 pm to 12 am. The festival will be held at the Nuestra Gente Community Center located at 1411 Broadway St.

Nuestra Gente Community Projects is a nonprofit organization that is striving to improve the lives of Toledo’s underserved communities. Founded in 2008, Nuestra Gente embraces and values the many benefits of a diverse community working toward progress for everyone.

They hope to create to a healthy and artistically vibrant community and have developed numerous programs to make that dream a reality. The organization provides education, social services, health and safety awareness, multiculturalism and diversity awareness and promote artistic expression.

The Barrio Latino Art Festival celebrates community diversity, innovations and achievement. There will be live music, dancing and food. There will also be local artists artwork on display and one artist will be given a recognition award.

There will also be fun activities for the whole family to enjoy like crafts, a Grito contest, a jalapeno contest and kids activities. All of the profits from the event will be used to fund community-based projects.

To help sponsor the event or reserve available booth spaces email: [email protected]

For more information visit nuestragentecommunityprojects.org.