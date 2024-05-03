Celebrate National Train Day with The Ability Center

National Train Day falls on the Saturday closest to May 10, which is the day the Golden Spike was hammered into the first transcontinental railroad in Promotory, Utah, marking its completion.

The Ability Center will be celebrating National Train Day on Friday, May 10, from 11 am to 3 pm with a special event geared toward supporting initiative services rail access in the Toledo area, held at One Government Center, 650 Jackson St.

The day will feature live music from Organized K-OS, food trucks which will be named at a later date and special guest speakers that will address the importance of accessible railways for those with disabilities.

Guest speakers include John Esterly of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, Ohio State Representative Michele Grim, Executive Director of The Ability Center Stuart James, one of the Toledo City Council members Theresa Morris, the Conda Family Manager of Access Initiatives for Toledo Museum of Art Katie Shelley and the Executive Director of Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments Sandy Spang.

To register for the event, visit The Ability Center website and fill out the registration form.

More accessible passenger rail systems is central to The Ability Center’s goal of making Toledo the most disability-friendly city in the United States.

“I think (passenger railway systems) will increase independence in travel not only locally within Ohio to different cities throughout Ohio but with country travel as well, because airline travel is not accessible to people with disabilities,” Katie Shelly said at a ACT/DRO town hall earlier this year.

For more information on The Ability Center Train Day event, visit abilitycenter.org/event/train-day.