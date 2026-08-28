Can-Am for a Cause Supports Ohio’s Natural Areas with New Side-by-Side

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Local Dealership Nominates ONAPA for Statewide Program

A local powersports dealership recently helped bring new resources to an organization dedicated to protecting Ohio’s natural spaces.

Honda East Toledo, nominated the Ohio Natural Areas and Preserves Association (ONAPA) for Can-Am’s “Can-Am for a Cause” program. ONAPA was one of just two nonprofit organizations selected statewide to receive a brand-new Can-Am side-by-side at no cost.

Can-Am for a Cause has been operating for three years. While previous programs have focused on other states, this year Can-Am placed its attention on Ohio.

Dealers throughout the state were invited to nominate a nonprofit and submit a short pitch explaining why the organization deserved the donation.For Alexis LaVoy, Marketing Manager at Honda East Toledo, ONAPA stood out immediately.

Recognizing the work behind Ohio’s natural beauty

LaVoy selected ONAPA because of its commitment to conservation and the important work its volunteers perform throughout Ohio.

“I wanted to select a nonprofit that was focused on conservation,” LaVoy explained. “It is often a thankless and difficult job to be a steward of the environment and what they do, with limited resources, is truly remarkable.”

ONAPA works to help preserve and maintain Ohio’s natural areas through a variety of projects. Volunteers participate in controlled burns, monitor and study endangered and invasive species, assist with stewardship projects and organize educational opportunities.

Much of this work takes place outdoors and requires volunteers to spend long hours working in challenging conditions. The organization also operates without state funding, making community support and volunteer involvement especially important.

A new tool for conservation

As part of the Can-Am donation, ONAPA received a Can-Am Defender MAX HD11, a premium side-by-side designed to help with demanding outdoor work.

The Defender MAX HD11 seats up to five people and features a fully enclosed cab, HVAC system and cargo dump bed, among other capabilities. The vehicle is expected to provide ONAPA volunteers with a practical new tool for transporting people, equipment and materials during stewardship projects across the state.

Supporting ONAPA’s mission

While the Can-Am donation provides valuable equipment, community members can continue supporting ONAPA through volunteering and donations.

Those interested in learning more about the organization, its stewardship projects or ways to get involved can visit ONAPA’s website at www.onapa.org.

For LaVoy, the donation represents more than a new vehicle. It highlights the people working behind the scenes to protect Ohio’s natural places and ensure future generations can continue to enjoy them.

Through Can-Am for a Cause, a local dealership and a national powersports brand were able to recognize that work and provide ONAPA with another resource to continue its mission.

To learn more about Can-Am you can visit their website here. To learn more about ONAPA visit here. Want to find more projects ONAPA are doing? Here is a list.

For upcoming events, donation goals and important dates you can reach out to Jennifer, [email protected]