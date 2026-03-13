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Call for Art: Creative Expressions Art Gala

NAMI Greater Toledo is inviting artists across the community to submit their work for the upcoming Creative Expressions Art Gala, taking place April 2 at 7pm at River Gallery Studio, 500 Madison Ave.

Artists of all skill levels and mediums are encouraged to participate. Whether you are part of the Creative Expressions program or simply someone who uses art as a form of personal expression, submissions are welcome. Those who submit a piece will receive a free ticket to the inaugural gala. General admission tickets are $25.

Hosted by NAMI Greater Toledo, the event celebrates the connection between creativity and mental health. The organization believes that mental healthcare is for everyone—and so is art. Through painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media, and more, artists are invited to share how mental health and recovery have shaped their personal journeys.

The Creative Expressions Art Gala is more than an exhibition. It’s an opportunity for the community to come together, support mental health awareness, and highlight the powerful role of creativity in healing and storytelling.

Submit your artwork today through email to: karndt@namitoledo.org and help show our community what mental health and recovery mean to you.