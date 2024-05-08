Marketplace Changes May 2024

Buffalo Rock Brewing Co. is opening a second location in Oregon, at 5002 Seaman Road. This pet-friendly location will house a production facility and taproom with live music and private rooms for rental. The original location on the Anthony Wayne Trail in Waterville remains open.

D’Moda Shoes is now open in the Franklin Park Mall. The global shoe brand, known primarily for women’s dressy and casual shoes, also carries a variety of handbags.

Franklin Perk Cafe, in the Franklin Park Mall, emulates the Central Perk coffee shop from the television show Friends, offering premium coffee, art, jams, honey and more.

Goat Records, a new record store in downtown Bowling Green, is operated by the Gedert family, who donated their own record collection to stock the store, which features vinyl and vintage stereo equipment. 126 W. Wooster, open 7 days a week.

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio is opening its 14th location this summer in Perrysburg, at 10027 Fremont Pike in the former Bed, Bath, and Beyond storefront. The store will also have a dedicated drive-thru donation pathway.

LaRoe’s in Grand Rapids no longer operates as a restaurant, and is now a venue rental for gatherings like rehearsal dinners, corporate meetings, engagement parties and bridal showers. 24138 Front St., 419-704-5140.

Migo’s Agave Garden is opening at 713 Monroe St., near the Mud Hens stadium downtown. The restaurant/bar boasts handcrafted tacos, freshly made tortillas and traditional Mexican food, and is run by the same owners of Vida Cantina.

Sheetz, an operator of gas stations and carryouts, plans to open six Toledo area locations in late 2024 and early 2025, including two in Maumee: 1150 Clinic Drive and 1391 Arrowhead Drive; one in Sylvania, 3955 N McCord Road; one in Oregon, 2760 Navarre Ave.; and two in Toledo, 6633 Dorr St. and 6048 US-20.

Uptown Fondue + Wine Bar opened in Maumee, 422 Conant St., featuring wine and a four-course fondue experience. The restaurant is open at 4 pm daily, closed Sunday and Monday.

CLOSING

Boochy Mama’s Taproom is closed. Boochy Mama’s is still producing kombucha as a canned product for sale throughout the area.

Campus Pollyeyes has closed its doors in Toledo after four years of operation. Two other Pollyeyes locations, in Bowling Green and Findlay, will remain open.

Pho Viet Nam closed its doors due to the owners’ health limitations. Their son, Tung Nguyen, has opened Phoxy Pho at 4939 Dorr St, featuring an expanded menu that includes the housemade sriracha and chili paste family recipes of his parents. 419-754-1010.

RiverFront Candle Co., the candle mixing lab and boutique in Perrysburg, has closed after 5 plus years.

Ruby’s Kitchen closed its doors after serving homemade soul food to the community for 20 years.