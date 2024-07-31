Marketplace Changes August 2024

Beautiful Home Interiors has opened in Sylvania’s Mayberry Square, off Centennial Rd. The store features indoor and outdoor home decorations. For hours visit Shoppes of Mayberry Square on Facebook

Buffalo Wild Wings hosted the grand opening of its new location in Perrysburg off Fremont Pike at 27420 Holiday Lane. buffalowildwings.com

Davis University has opened a second location on North St. Clair Street. The university is the only higher education institution located downtown. 200 N St. Clair St. Suite 100. davisuniversity.edu

Happy Houseplant Co. has put down roots in Toledo. The store offers a variety of plants, gardening supplies, candles and more. 3440 Airport Highway. Check out their socials for more information. instagram.com/happyhouseplantco

Lendmark Financial is expanding into Oregon, providing household credit and consumer loan solutions. 2951 Navarre Ave. lendmarkfinancial.com

Lucas County Children Services has completed its office move down Adams St., offering all of the same services, now at 301 Adams St. co.lucas.oh.us/131/Lucas-County-Children-Services

Mia Dessert Bar has opened in Sylvania’s Oak Tree Shopping Center, off Holland Sylvania Road. The bakery has a fluid menu that Mohamed Smaili regularly changes. 4024 N. Holland Sylvania Rd. Mia DessertBar on Facebook.

Sahara Express Grill opened a new location in Toledo at 2903 Dorr St., after closing the doors of its Maumee location. The Middle Eastern restaurant serves food like hummus, baba ganoush, stuffed grape leaves, falafel and more. 419-725-0881. Sarah Express Grill on Facebook.

Sam’s Diner is gearing up for its opening on Erie Street just south of Adams, downtown. An opening date has not yet been announced, but check back in for updates.

Toast and Tap is taking over the Brick Bar downtown as a restaurant and lounge featuring live music and cocktails. 413 Madison Ave.

The Willow Center is opening up its third location in Oregon which will officially open Aug. 5. The Willow Center provides a wide range of therapeutic services, including counseling and psychiatric care. 419-720-5800. willowcenter.com

CLOSED



Bassett’s Health Foods on Heatherdowns has closed. After over 50 years of providing Toledo with health foods they are permanently closing their doors

Black Pearl on Heatherdowns has permanently closed as of July 9 due to circumstances beyond their control.

CoreLife Eatery on Monroe street has permanently closed. There is still one remaining location in the Toledo area on Contant St.

TGI Fridays off of Airport has permanently closed their doors. This was the last location of the chain in the Toledo area.