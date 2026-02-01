Broadway Favorites Reunite at the Valentine Theatre on February 4 with Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now hits the stage at The Valentine Theatre on February 4. Toledo audiences are in for a treat, as the touring production reunites three of Broadway’s most beloved performers: Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde, Wicked), Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray) and Tony Nominee Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Mean Girls).

While each has a resume packed with iconic roles, Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now strips away the fourth wall, blending concert-style performances with comedy and candid storytelling in a way that feels personal, nostalgic and joyfully unfiltered.

A Broadway concert built on friendship and storytelling

Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now is about each performers’ journey, both in their professional lives and their personal lives, and how they intersect.

“Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now tracks our origin stories from childhood to breaking into the business, meeting each other in Hairspray, our careers that followed, finding love and becoming ‘Mamas’ ourselves all through Broadway hits and popular songs,” Bundy said.

The show is equal parts theatrical and playful, complete with prop tables, wigs, costume changes and plenty of humor. But the emotional anchor is the performers’ more than 20-year friendship, which began during Hairspray, the 2002 Broadway phenomenon that opened doors for all three women. Bundy, Winokur and Butler’s shared experiences keep them connected.

“We know the essence of each person before any type of fame,” Bundy said. “While life and motherhood changes you in some ways, we are essentially still the same 20 somethings we were when we met… and we still get to be kids together now…That chemistry is real.”

Rather than playing characters, the performers show up as themselves, revisiting famous songs while sharing the real-life stories behind them.

Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now has been praised as “the girls’ night out we desperately need,” and the timing couldn’t be better. “Sisterhood is vital,” Bundy said. “Fun and joy is vital. It’s medicine in these times.”

Audiences are often surprised by the emotional range of the performance. Bundy compares the show to a rollercoaster, noting that Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now is full of silly fun, but also meaningful, sentimental moments.

“I think it also surprises audiences at how honest we are about our own failures and hard knocks… and how we can laugh at those things now,” Bundy said.

For Winokur, that honesty includes reflecting on career choices and redefining success. After years balancing Broadway, television, film and motherhood, her perspective has shifted.

“I feel much more successful [working] and taking care of my family at the same time. It’s very hard so I feel like superwoman when I do it successfully,” Winokur said.

Broadway hits, motherhood and a night Toledo won’t forget

Fans will hear songs from Hairspray, Legally Blonde, Wicked, Beetlejuice and more.

“Give the people what they want,” Winokur said. “I’m so grateful to have something that brings everyone together and makes them remember a time in their lives.”

Some of the most powerful moments come when the performers discuss their journeys to motherhood, stories they admit weren’t easy to share but feel essential to tell.

“We get very vulnerable about our journeys to become mothers — each in different ways,” Butler said.

That vulnerability is balanced by spontaneity and fun. With audience participation and room to react to each city they visit, no two shows are exactly the same.

“It’s very different every night!” Butler said.

Touring also brings the thrill of performing in historic venues like The Valentine Theatre.

“I love the history,” Butler added. “They all have ghost stories — I will have to find out if The Valentine has any!”

When Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now arrives in Toledo, audiences can expect laughter, powerhouse vocals and moments of genuine emotional connection. After decades in the spotlight, Butler says what still matters most is simple: “If we can bring joy or brighten one person’s day, that’s what the world needs right now.”

Ticket prices start at $68. Purchase tickets online or call the box office Monday through Friday, 10am-4pm at 419-242-2787.

For more information, visit valentinetheatre.com/