Brittny Ryan Studio in Maumee Offers Meticulous Hair Care

Brittny Ryan opened her salon in Maumee a few days after Christmas of last year. After witnessing her weave my wife’s hair into a cosmetic bouquet for our reception – and hearing likewise through the grapevine – it was necessary to take up a chat. Through our correspondence, Mrs. Ryan’s responses read like a craftsman coming into her own.

IH : Mrs. Ryan, how did you get your start in cosmetics? Did you do a mentorship or set out on your own from the start?

BR: After graduating Cosmetics school and passing my Boards test, I was immediately working as an assistant in a tiny salon: three hair stations, a tiny spa room and a nail corner. I tore foils, swept up the cut hair, shampooed clients, answered the phone and cleaned the whole salon.

My mentor’s technique was mesmerizing. I saw her double book clients – processing one’s color then cutting the other’s hair. She taught me how to do razor cuts that created natural texture, how to properly fade a men’s cut, how to blend layers, foiling and blonding techniques I had never seen, grey coverage and how to formulate color for clients with greys. I was taking mental notes every day, hovering like a sponge for knowledge.

It was grunt work but the most important thing I did was watch and listen. Working under someone is essential in understanding that you’re not only responsible for making someone feel confident and beautiful, but you’re their shoulder to cry on, to laugh with, to be there for. It’s so much more than just ‘doing hair’. These are traits you learn only in the field.

Eventually I was allowed to take models, most of whom were friends and family. My now-husband was a client. I was desperately trying to build a clientele as my entrepreneur attitude was always bubbling under the surface.

Through that experience – and while working a side job waitressing at Applebees – I met Peggy George, the owner of Definitions of Design. I mentioned my training and her face lit up. While talking to her, I kept thinking, ‘that’s someone who knows what she’s doing; an independent business woman.’ We set a time to meet and it wasn’t long after I went on to work at Definitions, where I stayed for 10 years.

IH : What all goes into attaining the certification one needs? Before you’re an official stylist.

BR: Cosmetology certification entails 1,500 hours of documented school-time, working with clients and in the classroom. I went to Regency Beauty Institute in Holland full-time from 8-5. After completing that was the Ohio State Board of Cosmetology test in Grove City, Ohio.

And that takes all day, with a written portion and a practical portion. Thankfully, you find out if you pass or fail that same day. There are specific haircuts, manicures, chemical techniques, and sanitation knowledge you have to showcase during the practical portion – all while being graded by board members on-sight.

After moving onto Definitions, I needed my Independent Managing License to become a booth renter. By the end of 2014, I went back for another test and left with said license.

IH : When you volunteered for my reception, you mentioned having dipped your toe into some other areas of the work.

BR: It took long enough but after 12 years in the industry, I finally learned a course just on extensions. Now I have the confidence to perform that technique and my clients see another certification.

IH : Out of necessity?

BR: Any part of the work you can learn is a necessity.

IH : Hence the need for a space to be able to showcase what you’ve learned.

BR: Absolutely.

IH : Your studio is in its infancy, having started after Christmas of last year – Congratulations.

BR: Thank you!

IH : So far, as a small business owner, what have been the challenges in this particular field? Side question, out of curiosity, do you see any peers as competition?

BR: One at a time, bud.

The easy answer is as follows: Time management and the work/life balance, those damn taxes and the healthcare, disability, and retirement plans I want to set-up with my husband.

I want to enjoy life while also being the best at my job. I do not have a boss giving the orders but I say no to a lot of social gatherings because of the job and my mental health.

On the flip-side, I book every client myself and am in control of all of my supplies, my retail and my inventory. If something slips through the cracks I only have myself to blame.

Yet! It’s always about taxes. Self-employment is a 1099 form where you keep track of all your own income and expenses. My advice is to invest in a solid accountant; it’s worth every penny. As the story goes – the more you make, the more complicated it becomes.

I am setting up a retirement plan and am doing the same with independent health insurance. I went without it the first five years on the job because of affordability. Thankfully now I have an amazing financial advisor (Tim with Northwestern Mutual) who has helped tremendously.

With competition – to touch on your third bit – it’s been nearly five years removed from Covid and we’re all lucky to be here. It’s not in the forefront of my mind. I do not, and will not, poach another stylist’s client. We’re all trying to make a living out here.

IH : Who would you call your influences with the work you’re doing?

BR: My first influence is definitely my dear ol dad, Robert. He stepped into his father’s shoes and created his own irrigation business after leaving the military: H&H Irrigation.

He’s given me business advice, the tips and tricks; like passing out fliers in local neighborhoods when I was at Definitions. I still have clients from making those rounds.

My next one is Julie Bobash. I worked next alongside her station and learned about the art of empathy. You respect people’s time when they respect yours. You need to genuinely care or you will not make it behind the chair.

Style changes consistently. You need to keep up with the trends. It enables you to find someone like Sarah Page, out of Ann Arbor. She specializes in weft extensions, even educating for Bellami hair pro-extensions. So, of course, her work is mind blowing. She explains everything so perfectly and is always changing her techniques to better fit her clients and viewers. Her own hair looks like a dream and her makeup is always on point.

As far as influences in makeup, it started when I invested in studying any variation of makeup artists and learning their tricks. Nicole Chapman, most definitely. She and her sister work out of the UK. They’ve both been celebrity makeup artists and created the brand ‘Real Techniques’ – makeup brushes that I use in my professional kit.

IH : Since opening your new studio, it sounds like you’ve had a renewal in your work.

BR: It’s inevitable to have that when you have your own little kingdom.

IH : What’s been your motivating factor?

BR: My creative freedom. Building my confidence. Knowing what you want, and knowing you want it, is your favorite part. It’s always the most difficult but also the most rewarding thing.

I used to be scared shitless when someone would say “do whatever you want”. I’d literally shake while applying their color because I didn’t trust myself enough. Now? Oh my god, it’s so cool. So freeing. Wouldn’t change that for anything.

IH : And that energy applies on the day-to-day –

BR: I open the studio, plug in my lights, spot clean from the day before, then greet my first client. I don’t double book myself. That takes away the pressure of a timetable like a lot of chain stylists work on.

In my salon, colors take two hours. For cuts, the women’s take 60 minutes and the men’s take 30. Depending on what I have on the docket for the day, I do have to keep a strict schedule in mind during their appointment. I’m able to savor my own process while allowing the client to be at ease the entire time they’re in my chair.

IH : Any favorite particular styles, hair or nail?

BR: Currently, I’m obsessed with cutting shags. This type of cut is like a gender-neutral mullet with a little less intensity. It features tons of texture and movement in the hair …

One of the cuts I learned when I was getting my feet wet, which has become almost a traditional style since its heyday, was the ‘Farrah Fawcett’. To this day it’s still my favorite. I still utilize the techniques from how I learned that cut to create a fresh version of it. Today they call it ‘the Butterfly Cut’. A more toned-down variety is just adding what they call ‘Curtain Bangs’.

When it comes to color, or what we call a ‘shocker’, my favorites are coppers and reds. I use ‘Rusk’ color and am never disappointed in the vibrancy of their reds. Give me someone who’s never colored their hair before, then show me a picture of a deep burgundy or vibrant copper they have in mind and I’m foaming at the mouth.

IH : What is your end goal for this career or this particular business?

BR: The beauty is I have no idea where this may go. As of right now, I know I have the chops to own a studio where I enjoy my time behind the chair with clientele I love. I could delegate a little and really be a badass salon owner. I could travel and do hair for weddings anywhere anyone needs me. The world is open for when the opportunities present themselves.

Instagram: @brittnylynn_studios

Linktr.ee/brittnylynnstudios

Facebook: Brittny Lynn Studios

Address: 3355 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee, OH 43537

Phone: 419-360-4861