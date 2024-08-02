Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo Hosts Annual Barefoot at the Beach

Barefoot at the Beach returns again, one of the largest fundraisers in Toledo hosted at Maumee Bay State Park, helping raise funds for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo is a part of a national affiliation of The Boys and Girls Clubs of America, with more than 4,000 clubs. Since 1892 this organization has strived to help local youths around the country within their cities to reach and achieve their full potential. The Boys and Girls Club believes that every girl and boy deserve a safe place to learn and grow as individuals.

The event will be held rain or shine, and proper attire is required for this event. Local restaurants around the Toledo area will be back on the beach such as Balance, Beirut, Benchmark, The Blarney and more to bring delicious food and top-quality service. There will be music by Life Celebrations DJ and the Intrigue Band. As well as activities, fun times and relaxing vibes.

Tickets are on sale now at Barefoot At The Beach for both general and VIP admission. This event is 21 and older.

Barefoot at the Beach will be held on Aug. 10 from 7 pm to 11:30 pm at Maumee Bay State Park located on 1400 State Park Road, Oregon.

For more information you can contact The Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo at 419-241-4258.