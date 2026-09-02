Book Notes September 2026

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Authors! Series Brings Bestselling Writers to Main Library

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s Authors! series welcomes two bestselling authors to the Main Library this September. Both events take place at Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St.

Thursday, Sept. 3, 7–8pm, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Ann Aguirre will discuss her new romance fantasy, The Hocus Pocus Handbook, followed by a Q&A. Tickets are $19.98 and include a copy of the book.

Thursday, Sept. 10, 7–8pm, USA Today bestselling author Jacqueline Friedland will discuss

her latest novel, Breathing Under Water, sharing her inspiration from the path from attorney to author. Tickets are $26.38 and include a copy of the book.

Sylvania Writes Out Loud Showcases Local Creative Talent

Poets, musicians, comedians, singers and other performers are invited to take the stage for a Sept. 4 open mic at Erin Ann’s as part of Red Bird Sylvania’s First Friday festivities.

Events take place and the first Friday of each month, from 6–8pm at 5661 Main St., Sylvania. toledopoet.com

Wild Reads Book Club Combines Literature and Wildlife

The Toledo Zoo’s Wild Reads Book Club invites readers to explore books inspired by animals, nature and conservation before gathering for a lively discussion over coffee or mimosas. Each meeting concludes with a themed zoo tour that connects the featured book to wildlife and exhibits. Sept. 5; Oct. 3; Nov. 14; and Dec. 5, 2026, from 11:30am–2:30pm at The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way.

Gathering Volumes Celebrates Local Authors at Annual Book Fair

Meet more than 20 Northwest Ohio authors at Gathering Volumes’ 2026 Author Fair & Parking Lot Party. Lunch will be available for a donation to benefit the Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival. Sept. 6, 10am–4pm at Gathering Volumes, 196 E. S. Boundary St., Perrysburg. gatheringvolumes.com

Best-Selling Author Maggie Smith Visits BGSU

Ohio poet and best-selling author Maggie Smith will share readings from her work and participate in a conversation before signing books in the lobby. Sept. 17, 7–8:30pm at the Thomas B. and Kathleen M. Donnell Theatre, Wolfe Center for the Arts, Bowling Green State University. Free. bgsu.edu.