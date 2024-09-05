Book Notes September 2024

Author Fair at Gathering Volumes

Gathering Volumes hosts its annual Author Fair and Parking Lot Party on Sunday, Sept. 15. The event will begin at 10 am, and no registration or tickets are required. Food will be available, with proceeds going toward funding the 4th Annual Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival, along with craft beer samples from the Glass City Mashers, 200 E South Boundary St. 567-336-6188. gatheringvolumes.com

Friend of the Library 2024 Book Sale

This month, the Toledo Lucas County Public Library will host their eighth Friends of the Library Book Sale. Book lovers can head to 1301 N. Reynolds Road between Sept. 19 and 21. All gently-used books are $1 or less along with CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, records, board games and 8-track tapes. 419-259-5200. toledolibrary.org

Coffee Shop Book Club

If you are looking for a morning book talk with a side of coffee, head to Plate 21 at 3664 Rugby Drive for the Toledo Lucas County Public Library Coffee Shop Book Club. This month, readers will be discussing The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez Thursday, Sept. 12, starting at 9:30 am. The novel follows hit writer, Alma, who creates a graveyard of her manuscript drafts showcasing characters, whose lives she tried, and failed, to bring to life, who still haunt her. 419-259-5200. toledolibrary.org