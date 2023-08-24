Book Notes Sept. 2023

Sanger Mystery Book Club

For mystery-lovering readers, the Sanger Branch Library has a thrilling treat for you. The Sanger Mystery Book Group reads and discusses a mystery book every month. This month the group explores Sulari Gentill’s “The Woman in the Library.” After a stranger and terrifying scream is heard around the library, four strangers who happened to sit at the same table begin talking. They all have their reasons for being in the reading-room that morning, except one of them is a murderer. The book club discussion is Sept. 11, 6 pm to 7 pm in Community Room B. Sanger Branch Library, 419-259-5370 or visit events.toledolibrary.org/event/8340649.

Gathering Volumes’ Parking Lot Party and Author Fair

Perrysburg bookstore Gathering Volumes is hosting its second annual Parking Lot Party and Author Fair on Sept. 3. The event will showcase over 20 area authors of many genres of books, ranging from children’s books to regional nonfiction. Food will be available at the event, with proceeds going toward the 3rd annual Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival, along with craft beer samples from Glass City Mashers. 10 am to 4 pm, Gathering Volumes, 196 E. South Boundary St. Visit allevents.in/perrysburg/parking-lot-party-and-author-fair/200024659121951.

Sylvania Book Club

Looking for a community full of book lovers just like you? The Sylvania Book Club meets the second Thursday of each month to read and discuss the chosen book of the month. This month’s book is Julie Clark’s “The Last Flight,” following two women, Claire and Eva, who decide to switch tickets. When the flight that Claire was supposed to go on goes down, Claire sees this as an opportunity to turn over a new leaf and live a new life, as Eva. However, secrets prove to be hard to keep hidden. Sept. 14 from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Sylvania Branch, 6749 Monroe St. in Community Room A&B. Registration is not required. events.toledolibrary.org/event/8638346.