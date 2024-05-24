Book Notes June 2024

Wine & Words | Beer & Books at Six Fifths Distilling

Join Gathering Volumes at Six Fifths Distilling, 120 W South Boundary St., Perrysburg, to meet and enjoy a drink with the author. Tuesday, June 4, at 6:30 pm, have a glass of wine or beer and meet the author of Dearborn, a short story collection, considering the meaning of community and helping others to survive. gatheringvolumes.com

Know Your Ships book signing

The National Museum of the Great Lakes is hosting a signing for the newly released 2024 book, Know Your Ships: Guide to Boats & Boatwatching on the Great Lakes & St. Lawrence Seaway. Meet the book’s editor and publisher Roger LeLievre, with books available in the Museum store, ready for Roger’s signature, Sunday, June 9, 12 pm to 3 pm. 1701 Front St., 419-214-5000. nmgl.org

An Evening with Tracy Chevalier

Join Lourdes University, Finch & Fern, Starlite Theater Group and Red Bird Sylvania for a night with author Tracy Chevalier at Lourdes University’s Duns Scotus Library. Chevalier will share insights into her writing process, inspirations and a sneak peek at her upcoming projects, as well as her bestsellers Girl with a Pearl Earring, At the Edge of the Orchard (set in the Great Black Swamp), and her newest release, The Glass Maker. Receive a signed book with ticket purchase. The presentation by the author and Q&A will be followed by a book signing. Additional copies will be available at the event. 6832 Convent Blvd., Friday, June 28 at 7 pm. Tickets $30 general admission, $55 VIP, on Eventbrite.