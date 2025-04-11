Book Notes April 2025

Authors! with Adam Nimoy at the Main Library

Join us for a special Authors! event with Adam Nimoy on Thursday, April 3, from 7 – 8 pm at the Main Library. The son of legendary Star Trek actor Leonard Nimoy, Adam will share stories and insights about his father’s legacy and his own journey as a director, writer and storyteller. Don’t miss this engaging evening with a unique perspective on Hollywood, family, and fandom. $25. Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St. eventbrite.com/e/authors-with-adam-nimoy-tickets-1111685444089?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Downtown Sylvania’s First-Ever Poetry Slam

Step up to the mic or cheer from the crowd at Downtown Sylvania’s first poetry slam. Part of Red Bird Sylvania’s First Friday events, on Friday, April 4, this competition invites poets of all ages and experience levels to share their best work. Sign-up starts at 5:30pm and the slam begins at 6pm. Not a poet? You can be a judge! No experience necessary—just bring your enthusiasm. Prizes will be awarded. 419-517-4448. Olive’s On Main, 5629 Main St, Sylvania. olivesonmain.com

AAUW Book Discussion: Hags by Victoria Smith

Join the Center for Women and Gender Equity and the American Association of University Women for a thought-provoking discussion on Hags: The Demonisation of Middle-Aged Women by Victoria Smith. Led by Dr. Kacee Ferrell Snyder, the conversation will explore societal perceptions of aging and gender. Thursday, April 10, from 12–1pm at Bowling Green State University. Lunch will be provided. RSVP to [email protected]. Hayes Hall, Rm 203, Bowling Green. events.bgsu.edu/event/aauw-book-discussion-of-victoria-smiths-hags

An Evening with David Sedaris

Join bestselling author and humorist David Sedaris for an unforgettable evening of wit and storytelling on Thursday, April 17 at 7:30pm. Presented by Innovation Arts & Entertainment, this special event offers fans the chance to experience Sedaris’ signature blend of sharp humor and keen social observations live. Sedaris captivates audiences with his unique take on everyday life. Tickets $55 to $70. Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St. valentinetheatre.com.