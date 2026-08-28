Bluff Street Village: Helping All Own a Home

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How the Tiny Home Community is Providing Low-Income Housing

After sitting abandoned for many years, Bluff Street is now turning into a community of tiny homes, nearly halfway finished.

Since 2020, Bluff Street Village, located near and run by the Monroe Street Neighborhood Center, has one mission: providing high-quality housing for those who make less than $22,000 a year.

“We know that there is a housing shortage, especially for affordable housing and it’s very important to provide affordable housing and also to give people the opportunity to own their home,” said Tracci Johnson, executive director for the Monroe Street Neighborhood Center.

The reason behind the mission comes from the need for community.

“The theory is that people who own their homes will be better community members and take pride in where they live,” Johnson said. “Thus far, all of our tenants have really enjoyed living in the homes and really do take pride in where they live.”

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When living in the community, you join a seven-year program with the end goal of owning your house. You pay $400 in monthly rent and have to attend monthly workshops geared towards owning a home.

“Once they complete that seven years successfully, they will receive ownership of the home,” Johnson said.

When building the 400 square foot houses, each with its own unique style, it’s important to the center that they be able to house all.

“The homes are all fully ADA accessible and that was by design. We wanted to make sure that everyone had the opportunity to live in one of these homes,” Johnson said.

When wanting to move into one of the homes, you have to fill out an application and be interviewed. Currently, the village is reviewing applications for their most recent build.

If you are interested in residing in one of the tiny homes, send an email to [email protected].

How you can help

Since 2020, the village has built seven houses, completing their most recent back in May. The center’s goal is to complete the eight remaining homes within the next four years.

“We did some calculations and each person can really make a difference with just $25 a month. That’s over those four years. That’s just $300 per year, $1,200 overall. That will help us to complete the village,” Johnson said.

Other ways to donate to the village are by donating building materials, volunteering or, if you’re a skilled laborer, you can volunteer your time to build the next eight houses.

“To donate [money, supplies or time], go to our website. There’s a donate button and there’s a place where you can make the donation to the Bluff Street Village and it’s also set up where you can set up monthly payments,” Johnson said.

Although completion is in the distant future, there are always opportunities afterward.

“There is plenty of opportunity in this neighborhood for us to do similar projects, so it’s not something that we have planned exactly right now. But of course, the opportunity is there,” Johnson said.

For more information on Bluff Street Village and to donate, go to https://bluffstreetvillage.org/