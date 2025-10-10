Black Cat Night Market Set to Light Up Lucas County Fairgrounds October 16 — All for a Great Cause

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

A magical evening of local shopping, food, and feline rescue

Toledo, prepare for a night of magic, community, and cat-powered kindness. The first-ever Black Cat Night Market is coming to the Lucas County Fairgrounds on Thursday, October 16 from 5–9pm—and it’s much more than a seasonal shopping event. Hosted by the brand-new nonprofit Willow & Whiskers, this cozy, Halloween-inspired market blends spooky fun with a meaningful mission: giving second chances to cats with feline leukemia (FeLV).

With nearly 50 local vendors, fall-themed treats, artisan goods, mystical experiences, and a welcoming community vibe, this event offers something for everyone. And best of all—every dollar raised supports Willow & Whiskers’ life-saving rescue work.

About Willow & Whiskers: Where Books Meet Cat Rescue

Willow & Whiskers is a Toledo-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome FeLV-positive cats—a population often overlooked or euthanized due to misunderstanding and stigma. The organization is creating a cat rescue-meets-used bookstore, a cozy public lounge where people can read, relax, sip a drink and hang out with adoptable cats.

“We’re building a space where cats and people can heal together,” says Stephanie Allen, founder of Willow & Whiskers. “Our focus on FeLV+ cats is intentional. These cats are often given up on far too soon and we want to show just how much love, joy and life they still have to give.”

While the rescue is currently foster-based, it has already welcomed its first feline resident: the dignified and delightful Professor Purrcival Penrose III, or Professor P for short. He’s helping the team navigate their first intakes and prepare for future adoptions.

Market Highlights: Shop Local, Support Rescue

The Black Cat Night Market isn’t just festive—it’s full of heart. Some vendor highlights include:

Hue Nails & Permanent Jewelry – Custom jewelry linking by Sierra Vasquez.

– Custom jewelry linking by Sierra Vasquez. Ruby’s Charm – Pet-inspired art and accessories by Toledo artist & rescue advocate Rebecca Trumbull.

– Pet-inspired art and accessories by Toledo artist & rescue advocate Rebecca Trumbull. True Arrow Tarot – Offering readings with 100% of proceeds donated to Willow & Whiskers.

– Offering readings with 100% of proceeds donated to Willow & Whiskers. Bean Crazy 419 – Lattes, dirty sodas, tea, cocoa, and fall treats like donuts and muffins.

– Lattes, dirty sodas, tea, cocoa, and fall treats like donuts and muffins. Constance Phillips – Local romance author signing books with paranormal flair.

Plus, dozens of other vendors are on deck with handmade goods, spooky crafts, home decor, vintagefinds and more. Whether you’re browsing for yourself or picking up early holiday gifts, you’ll be supporting small businesses and a big cause.

Community-Powered, Cat-Focused

This event marks Willow & Whiskers’ official debut in the Toledo community—and they’re inviting everyone to come meet the mission.

Rescue and rehabilitate FeLV+ cats

Build a sustainable used bookstore lounge

Educate the public about feline leukemia and reduce stigma

Foster meaningful connections between cats and people

“We don’t yet have a physical space,” Stephanie shares, “but events like this let us connect with the community and start making an impact right away.”

Vendors & Volunteers Still Wanted!

Want to get involved? Vendors, artists and volunteers are still welcome to join the Black Cat Night Market. Whether you craft handmade goods, serve delicious food or just want to help the event run smoothly, your support directly helps cats in need.

Follow Willow & Whiskers

Can’t attend but want to support? Follow along for updates, adoption stories and future pop-up events:

Facebook: Willow & Whiskers Cat Lounge

Instagram: @willowandwhiskerscatlounge

Thursday, October 16

5–9pm

Lucas County Fairgrounds – Green Building

Free admission | Donations encouraged

50+ local vendors | Tarot | Jewelry | Coffee | Music | Fall vibes

Proceeds benefit Willow & Whiskers, a new FeLV+ cat rescue + book lounge