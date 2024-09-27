Bike Around the Zoo at the Zoom Glow Roll

Experience the zoo in a whole new way. You’ve walked through the zoo – now you can bike it.

Zoom, Toledo Zoo Glow Ride takes place on Sunday, Sept. 29, beginning at 6 pm.

Both adults and children can enjoy a bike ride through the zoo at this family friendly event.

Riders ages 12 and older are invited to participate in the family-friendly 8 mile slow roll and riders 3 and up can participate in a 1-mile course on Toledo Zoo grounds.

Tricycles and bicycles with training wheels are allowed in the children’s ride. No scooters or 4-wheel type of equipment are permitted in either ride.

The kids ride begins at 6pm and adults and the 8-mile glow ride will begin at 7pm.

“Ready, set, let’s roll!” Toledo Zoo wrote on the website.

After the ride, participants are invited to enjoy food and drink specials, listen to live music around fire pits, visit nocturnal animals and flashlight fish in the aquarium and stroll around the zoo to preview the Harvest Fest pumpkin displays.

Participants will receive a Zoom Glow t-shirt. The first 400 registrants will receive complementary Brightz light up accessories.

The twilight treks will be led by the Toledo Zoo security team on bicycle and a support vehicle will follow the riders to ensure safety.

For more information on Zoom, Toledo Zoo Glow Roll, visit toledozoo.org/events/zoom-glow-roll.