Big To Do September 2024

419 Music Fest

The Springfield Township and Sylvania Fire Department presents 419 Music Fest on Saturday, Sept. 21. The fest begins at noon and continues until 11 pm with a full lineup of 11 bands and a special guest ready to entertain. Head down to Homecoming Park, 7807 Angola Road in Holland, to groove to the beats. Food vendors and beer available at the park. Admission is free, with any donations going to the hero program of Springfield Township local 3544 firefighters and Sylvania Township local 2243 firefighters. A portion of the proceeds will also go to the family of Sterling “Butch” Rahe. 419musicfest.com

31st Black Swamp Arts Festival

With no admission charge, Sept. 6, 7 & 8 celebrates 30 years of art, community and entertainment in Bowling Green. There will be artist booths, activities, food vendors, beer vendors, merchandise tables, art and historic downtown scenery. Most importantly, the Black Swamp Arts Festival is the largest free live music festival in Ohio and is a non-profit organization, run entirely by volunteers. blackswampfest.org

Fiesta Toledo

Celebrate Latin American culture by dancing, eating and having fun with Homeboys Haven. On Saturday, Sept. 7, at Promenade Park Downtown, doors will open at 1 pm. Enjoy live music, food trucks, beer and family-friendly activities. Come kick it until 11 pm. Fiesta Toledo on Facebook