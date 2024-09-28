Big To Do October 2024

Sylvania Fall Festival

Celebrate all things autumn at the 38th Annual Sylvania Fall Festival. Enjoy the evening filled with the finest fall market vendors, Trick or Treat on Main Street, a Pumpkin Patch, live music, food trucks and fall desserts. Come to Downtown Sylvania Saturday, Oct. 19 from 4 pm to 10 pm and Sunday, Oct. 20 at 10 am to 4 pm, with the parade beginning at 1 pm. Contact Brigid Steele at [email protected] with questions. Free to the public. sylvaniachambers.org

Toledo Halloween Bar Crawl

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4 pm to midnight join thousands of crawlers at the Toledo Bar Crawl. Dress up for the $1,000 costume contest and get spooky with exclusive drink and food specials. 2-3 drinks or shots included! Bar Crawl’s check in starts at Ye Olde Cock N Bull, Mid Party at 7 pm and After Party at 10 pm at The Alleyway to enjoy DJs and even more drinks. No cover fees at all participating bars and vendors. crawlwith.us

Harvest Fest

All of October, the Toledo Zoo gives you Harvest Fest. Open daily, Monday-Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday 10 am to 4 pm, Zoo closes at 5 pm. Thursday and Friday 10 am to 8 pm, Zoo closes at 9 pm. Festival will feature giant pumpkin displays, pumpkin animal displays, seasonal food and beverages and autumn-inspired activities. Fall into the fun at the Toledo Zoo, general admission ticket required. 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org