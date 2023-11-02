Big To Do November 2023

Fallen Timbers Art Fest

Fallen Timbers Art Fest, an indoor fine art show featuring 38 local artists along with wine and food trucks. Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 5, Fallen Timbers, 3100 Main St. Suite 445 (in the former Gap store), 11 am to 5 pm both days. events@fallentimbers.com Free



Friendsgiving Pub Crawl offers big prizes

Before the holiday, It’s a Pub Crawl Thing is hosting a Friendsgiving Pub Crawl with trivia contests and over $15,000 in prizes. Saturday, Nov. 18, 3 pm to 9 pm. General admission tickets include a koozie, cup and wristband. VIP tickets also include a shirt and lanyard. Tickets $15 and up. itsapubcrawlthing.com

Flaunt supports Equality Toledo

Flaunt, a unique fashion show showcasing local and regional designers and artists, showcases local music, fashion and entertainment. The evening will include performances by the Toledo Opera, Toledo Ballet, Toledo Symphony, Toledo School for the Arts and more. Also featuring food prepared by top area restaurants along with a cash bar. Erie Street Market, 201 S Erie St., Nov. 13 Doors open at 6 pm, event runs 7 pm to 11 pm. Tickets range $50-$100 with all proceeds to Equality Toledo. eventbrite.com/e/flaunt-a-fashion-fundraiser-tickets-172829075417