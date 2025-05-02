Big To Do May 2025

The Birder’s Ball

Celebrate the arrival of spring’s most colorful travelers at The Birder’s Ball, Thursday, May 8 from 6–9 p.m. at The Mez. This festive kickoff to the Biggest Week in Birding brings together birders and nature lovers for an evening of live music, local flavors, bird-themed art, a silent auction benefiting Metroparks Toledo and more. The event honors NW Ohio’s status as the Warbler Capital of the World. $70-$80. The Mez, 710 Monroe St. venueventures.ticketspice.com/the-birders-ball

Cruisin’ the Point Car Show

Classic car lovers, mark your calendars for the start of the Cruisin’ the Point Car Show. The Show kicks off Thursday, May 15 and rolls in every other Thursday evening through Oct. 2, from 6–8 p.m. at the Toledo Yacht Club. Enjoy an impressive mix of vintage, muscle and late model cars—open to all makes and models. With 50/50 drawings, food specials and drinks at the Den Bar, it’s a perfect evening by the water. Toledo Yacht Club, 3900 N Summit St. thetoledoyachtclub.com

Tattoo Fest Toledo

Tattoo Fest Toledo brings three days of world-class tattooing, art and entertainment to the Glass City Center. With over 200 top artists, live tattooing, merch vendors, contests and more, there’s something for everyone. Walk-ups are welcome! May 16-18, 2025. $20-$45. Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave. tattootoledo.com

2025 Glass City Expo

Get ready for a weekend of creativity and community at the 2025 Glass City Expo, May 30–June 1 at the scenic Poe Road Music Sanctuary. Hosted by AMP Concerts, FROGtown GlassROOTs, and HippieXtremities LLC, this gathering features live music, food trucks, interactive art and the unmistakable magic of Poe Road. Primitive camping is encouraged and included with admission—so bring your tent and stay awhile. Presented by Toledo Indoor Garden. 2-day ticket: $20. Poe Road Music Sanctuary, 24401 Poe Rd., Grand Rapids, OH. facebook.com/events/2376191852724812

Community Garage Sale

Declutter, discover and hunt for deals at the Community Garage Sale, Saturday, May 3 from 9 am–4 pm at St. Paul’s in downtown Toledo. With everything from tools and toys to toasters, sleeping bags, craft supplies and more, you’re bound to find a treasure or two. Enjoy live music and food concessions while you shop indoors—rain or shine. St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 428 N Erie St. heartgalleryandstudios.com.