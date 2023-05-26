Big To Do: June 2023

Kennel Club Hosts All-Breed Show Obedience Trial, Dock Diving Competition

Dog lovers unite: the Toledo Kennel Club’s All-Breed Show is coming to the Lucas County Fairgrounds June 2-4. Fans can watch obedience trials and see dogs of all breeds fly through the air at 20 feet and higher. There will be food vendors, and pop up shops. All dogs must be pre-registered to enter and parking is $6 per car per day. 1406 Key St., Maumee. 419-865-8736. toledokennelclub.com.

Crossbow to Cartridge Living History Event

History buffs can behold the revolution of military technology and the adoption of gunpowder through this event, June 3-4 at the Fort Meigs Historic Site. Participants can explore military camps, see weapons demonstrations and experience lively engagement with ‘warriors’ representing the 15th-17th centuries. Register online prior to the event. 29100 W. River Road, Perrysburg. 419-874-4121. fortmeigs.org.

Wood County Museum Hosts An Amateur Radio Showcase

The Wood County Amateur Radio Club hosts its annual Field Day at the Wood County Museum on Saturday, June 24 from 2pm through Sunday, June 25 at 2pm – 24 hours of radio. Sponsored by the American Radio Relay League, Field Day allows amateur radio operators to practice emergency communication procedures. 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green. 419-352-0967. woodcountyhistory.org.