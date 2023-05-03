Big To Do in May 2023

Better Toledo At The Main Library

Better Toledo, a personal and professional development series aimed toward bettering individuals and groups in the community, is hosting a “Bridges Out Of Poverty” training based on the book collaboration, “Bridges Out Of Poverty: Strategies for Professionals and Communities,” by Ruby K. Payne, Philip DeVol and Terie Dreussi Smith. Thursday, May 4 from 3-5pm, at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, 325 N. Michigan St., learn about common language, understanding and leadership tools to address poverty in professional and overall community settings. Free. 419-259-5293. toledolibrary.org.

Grab Your Binoculars For American Birding

Get ready for The Biggest Week in American Birding. The Black Swamp Bird Observatory is organizing and hosting a 10-day festival in northwest Ohio, which is regarded as the Warbler Capital of the World. Starting Friday, May 5, birding fans can immerse themselves in spring songbird migration and participate in workshops, guided birding trips, daily walks, presentations and more. Beginners and seasoned birders alike can attend, as well as go to evening socials with free food and music. 419-898-4070. biggestweekinamericanbirding.com.

Experience Maker’s Mart In Person

Toledo’s classic pop up indie craft fair is back and in full swing. On May 13, Toledoans can head to Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St., from 11am-7pm for a day of supporting makers and shopping small. Admission is $5, but anyone ages 10 and under get in for free. Various vendors will be selling their products and you can walk around to explore the different treasures of Toledo. 419-214-1717. handmadetoledo.com.