Big To Do December 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Friday, December 5

Bootleg & Barrel: A Holiday Speakeasy at the Wolcott

Step back into the Roaring ’20s at Bootleg & Barrel at the historic Wolcott Heritage Center. The parlor transforms into a Prohibition-era hideaway where vintage jazz, craft cocktails and festive mischief set the scene. Period attire is encouraged. Members enter free through the secret door—outsiders can join the fun for $10 (password required). 7-10pm, 1035 River Rd. 419-893-9602 wolcotthouse.org

Friday, December 5-Sunday, December 7

Libbey House Winterfest Weekend

Step into the festive spirit at Libbey House Winterfest Weekend on Friday, at 6pm, enjoy christmas cocktails and an exclusive house tour in the beautifully decorated setting. Saturday, free house tours begin at 11am, donations are appreciated. Sunday, Holiday High Tea with Tours at 11am, 1pm and 3pm, $40, reservations required. 2008 Scottwood Ave. 419-252-0722 Libbyhouse.org

Heralding the Holidays 2025

Celebrate the season at the Toledo Botanical Garden’s Artist Village. Discover handmade gifts, from groups like the Toledo Glass and Potters Guilds. Friday 4-8pm, Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 11am-4pm. 5403 Elmer Dr. Facebook @ Heralding the Holidays 2025

Wednesday, December 10

The Extraordinary Card Magic of Jason Ladanye

Experience The Extraordinary Card Magic of Jason Ladanye at the Toledo Funny Bone. Witness world-class sleight-of-hand from an award-winning magician who’s dazzled audiences worldwide. VIP guests enjoy preferred seating, a photo with Jason, an autographed deck and an exclusive mini-show. Tickets $54–$135 (18+ only). 7-10pm, 6140 Levis Commons Blvd. toledo. funnybone.com

Friday, December 12

Fantasy Ball 2025: A Night in the Enchanted Forest

Step into a realm of wonder and imagination at Fantasy Ball 2025. Journey into the Enchanted Forest, where moonlight filters through silverleaf trees and mythical beings: elves, fae, tieflings and mortals come together in harmony. Dress in your most fantastical attire and prepare for a night where dreams take shape. General Admission ($15) grants entry at 8pm, while VIP guests ($25) receive early access at 7 pm. Collingwood Arts Center, 2413 Collingwood Blvd. Facebook @Fantasy Ball 2025

Saturday, December 13

Wear Your Story: Pursuit Magazine Launch Party

Celebrate the launch of Pursuit Magazine in unforgettable style at Wear Your Story. This elegant evening blends fashion, storytelling and purpose, inviting guests to showcase their authenticity through what they wear. Enjoy an inspiring runway presentation featuring local designers and boutique artists whose creations celebrate identity, resilience and self-expression. Mix and mingle with the writers and creators behind Pursuit Magazine. Tickets $108.55 with proceeds benefiting Connecting Kids to Meals. 6pm. One Seagate. eventbrite.com

Thursday, December 18

Low Dough Comedy Show with Steve Sabo & Scott Putnam

Get ready for 90 minutes of nonstop laughter at the Low Dough Comedy Show, featuring Toledo’s own Steve Sabo and Scott Putnam, 8-10pm. This hometown comedy event brings

these two nationally touring comics back to where it all began. With over 30 years in the business, Steve Sabo delivers an edgy, honest and hilarious set. Scott Putnam adds his sharp wit and playful humor. 2038 South Byrne Road Tickets $15 eventbrite.com

Saturday, December 20

Drag Lab: Time Travel Takedown

Grab your DeLorean and prepare for a time-bending night of drag, games and interdimensional chaos at Drag Lab: Time Travel Takedown! Presented by Hamburger Mary’s Toledo. This immersive drag experience lets you travel from the prehistoric era to Y2K. Doors 9pm. Show 10pm. 329 N. Huron St. toledo. hamburgermarys.com