Big Ideas 2024: Ambrea and Kevin Mikolajczyk

Owners, ARK Restoration and Construction

Kevin and Ambrea started the ARK organization after purchasing fixer-uppers at auction with plans to renovate them and bring them back to their original glory. Finishing those projects, they decided to become landlords while renovating and redeveloping numerous homes, duplexes and multi-family dwellings. The two have now completed projects like the Wonder Bread Building on North Summit St., as well as considerable work in the Historic Vistula neighborhood with several other projects in the works.

“Kevin and I don’t have the ability to buy the block and determine the needs of the community one parcel at a time,” Ambrea said. “What we can do is make those little sparks; we can afford to purchase this one, make it whole again, fulfill a need the community has and hopefully other investors can come alongside. Our projects can be that catalyst for economic development, which means more housing, more businesses, more jobs and the ability for the community to look beautiful again and to have quality housing.”

Hear their big ideas, below: